Evan Engram Suffers Rib Injury, Ruled Out for Rest of Game vs. Cardinals

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced rookie tight end Evan Engram was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a rib injury.

The Giants selected Engram 23rd overall in the 2017 draft to provide a boost to their offense. He's been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreadful season in New York with 722 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus noted that Engram is officially listed as a tight end, but "his play resembles that of a big slot receiver."

Engram has made an immediate impact for the Giants and given quarterback Eli Manning a reliable target when he lost multiple others.

Injuries have destroyed New York's receiving corps, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall out for the season, so losing Engram for any length of time puts a greater burden on Rhett Ellison to hold things down at the tight end spot.