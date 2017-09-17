    Garett Bolles Reportedly Suffered Ankle Injury During Cowboys vs. Broncos

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    Denver Broncos rookie offensive tackle Garett Bolles during drills at the team's mandatory minicamp session Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos are reportedly "concerned" offensive lineman Garett Bolles suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting the Broncos are hoping the setback is a high-ankle sprain. Bolles will undergo an MRI Monday.

    The Broncos selected the rookie out of Utah with the No. 20 overall pick, and Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com noted in June he was already working his way to becoming the team's starting left tackle, a position he secured before the regular season.

    Denver used a first-round pick on Bolles with the hope he could bolster an offensive line that finished a measly 18th in run blocking and 27th in pass protection in 2016, per Football Outsiders. The offensive line struggles were a primary reason the Broncos missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

    Denver will likely turn to Donald Stephenson if Bolles misses time.

    Still, Bolles represents upside for an offensive line in need of consistency. The Broncos could use him back and healthy as they compete for a playoff spot in the daunting AFC West.

