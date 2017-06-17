Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague in ICU with Serious Brain Injury

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Sportsnet's James Lynch reported Saturday that former UFC fighter Tim Hague is in the intensive care unit with a serious brain injury.

Lynch added that the injury occurred Friday during a boxing match against Adam Braidwood.

Hague lost the fight by knockout, and MMA fighter Sarah Kaufman posted a photo on Instagram afterward:

The 33-year-old Hague was a 10-year MMA veteran prior to trying his hand at boxing.

He held a career MMA record of 21-13, last competing in July 2016 in a losing effort to Michal Andryszak at Absolute Championship Berkut 41.

The Boyle, Alberta, Canada, native fought in the heavyweight division and had five fights in the UFC from 2009 through 2011.