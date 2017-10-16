    Jonathan Allen Diagnosed with Lisfranc Injury, Could Miss 3-4 Weeks

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    Aug 31, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (95) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Jonathan Allen suffered a lisfranc injury in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post.

    Head coach Jay Gruden predicted the injury will keep him out three to four weeks.

    The 22-year-old had started all five games this year, tallying 10 tackles and one sack.

    Allen emerged as one of the most talented prospects in the 2017 NFL draft after racking up 22.5 sacks across his final two seasons at Alabama. The versatile lineman has the potential to become a stalwart of the Redskins' front seven.

    After originally being projected to land in the top five, he fell to Washington with the 17th overall pick due to injury concerns. More specifically, some teams were worried about his long-term outlook because of his surgically repaired shoulders.

    The coaching staff could opt to use a rotation of players in an attempt to fill the void. Matthew Ioannidis, Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain all saw significant snaps in Week 6 and could see an uptick in playing time based on down, distance and package for the time being.

    Ultimately, Allen possesses all the necessary tools to help bring stability to the Redskins defensive line in the years ahead. Injuries are a factor that could knock him off that course, but it's too soon to sound any serious alarm bells about his future outlook.

