John Ross Suffers Knee Injury in Preseason Game vs. Colts

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross left Thursday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ross told Dehner that he suffered the injury on a 25-yard rushing attempt, and added, "Waiting to hear what they tell me" regarding the severity.

He also told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website that the injury was "probably not serious," and declared, "I feel fine."

The Bengals selected Ross with the ninth pick in April's draft after he ran a record-breaking 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he wasn't able to participate in OTAs, minicamp or the team's first two preseason games because he was recovering from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

That ailment cropped up after Ross had already battled a slew of injuries in college, including a torn ACL and torn right lateral meniscus, but he rebuffed the notion that he's not durable after arriving in Cincinnati.

"It gets frustrating because you can play a whole season and injuries could happen several years ago," Ross said, per Dehner. "I don't feel the need to keep defending myself. Like I was telling the coaches you can get hurt doing anything, so I don't really feel the pressure to defend myself."

Ross finished the preseason without a reception, and there are questions regarding his availability for Week 1 of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens due to his lengthy injury history.

A.J. Green will continue to be Cincinnati's unquestioned No. 1 target during Ross' potential absence, with Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd offering support.

If the Bengals are without Ross, though, it will be a major loss since his blazing speed brings a different dimension to the offense.