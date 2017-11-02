Deshaun Watson Suffered Torn ACL During Texans Practice; Will Undergo Surgery

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in a non-contact drill in practice, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle confirmed the report and added Watson will undergo surgery. ESPN's Adam Schefter described how Watson suffered the injury:

Watson is expected to recover in time for the beginning of the 2018 season, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Backup Tom Savage will now be the starter vs. the Indianapolis Colts, per Schefter. The Texans signed Matt McGloin to replace Watson's roster spot, per Wilson.

To this point in his debut campaign, Watson has thrown for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans traded up in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft to select Watson with the No. 12 overall pick in hopes of finally finding a franchise signal-caller.

Despite making the playoffs and winning the AFC South in consecutive seasons, the Texans have struggled to find an answer under center.

The one-year Brock Osweiler experiment came to an end when Houston traded him to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, which paved the way to land one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history.

Watson finished third and second in the Heisman Trophy voting for the 2015 and 2016 seasons respectively. He also led Clemson to consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship games, beating Alabama in his junior campaign before declaring for the draft.

Despite using a high pick on Watson, the Texans made it clear that veteran Savage would be the starter heading into training camp and the preseason.

Watson's excellent performances this year, however, gave Houston no choice but to make him the full-time starter. Especially with J.J. Watt out for the season, losing Watson could be a crippling blow to the Texans' playoff hopes.