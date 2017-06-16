2017 US Open Hydration Station Found to Have Evidence of E. coli in Water

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Washington Ozaukee Health Department in Wisconsin released a statement Thursday confirming it found traces of E. coli bacteria in drinking water at a hydration station near the 12th hole at Erin Hills, the site of this year's U.S. Open.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jesse Garza (via USA Today), the statement said no illnesses have been reported, but it was noted it's possible those in attendance may have consumed water from the station at points between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

In a separate statement, the United States Golf Association confirmed it will provide bottled water to fans at all hydration stations through the tournament's conclusion Sunday.

"The safety and security of our guests is of paramount importance to the USGA," spokesman Jeff Altstadter said.