    CC Sabathia to Undergo Tests on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Blue Jays

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 13: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will head back to New York for tests on his knee after tweaking it during Tuesday's abbreviated start against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits

    The New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo added it's unclear if Sabathia will be placed on the 10-day disabled list. 

    Sabathia previously spent three weeks on the shelf after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain June 13. He returned to the mound July 4 and has gone 2-3 since. 

    Now 19 starts into the 2017 season, the seasoned southpaw is 9-5 overall with a 4.05 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. 

    Despite a shaky outing Tuesday that saw Sabathia give up four earned runs in three innings, his production won't be easily replaced if he's forced to miss starts considering the Yankees are 13-6 when he takes the mound, per Mazzeo. 

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ernesto Frieri Sold to Mariners by Rangers for $1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Donaldson Carries Blue Jays Over Yankees 4-2

      Shi Davidi
      via Sportsnet.ca
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw Likely to Throw Bullpen Session by Weekend

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Sale Grabs AL-Best 14th Win as Red Sox Blank Rays 2-0

      masslive.com
      via masslive.com