CC Sabathia to Undergo Tests on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Blue Jays

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will head back to New York for tests on his knee after tweaking it during Tuesday's abbreviated start against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits.

The New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo added it's unclear if Sabathia will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Sabathia previously spent three weeks on the shelf after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain June 13. He returned to the mound July 4 and has gone 2-3 since.



Now 19 starts into the 2017 season, the seasoned southpaw is 9-5 overall with a 4.05 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Despite a shaky outing Tuesday that saw Sabathia give up four earned runs in three innings, his production won't be easily replaced if he's forced to miss starts considering the Yankees are 13-6 when he takes the mound, per Mazzeo.