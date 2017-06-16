    Father's Day Sports Dads: 15 Children of Pro Athletes Who Got Next

    Natalie WeinerStaff WriterJune 16, 2017

      Father's Day is Sunday, and while plenty of athletes are dads, the children of athletes aren't always all-star gym rats. Some, though, stay in the family business and turn their genetic and situational advantages into championships. (Hello, Steph!)

      Read on to learn which kids of pro athletes have the chance to turn their dads' winning legacies into lasting dynasties.

    Zaire Wade

      Dad: Dwyane Wade

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2020

      He's barely into high school, but Z-Wade is already getting tips from Kobe Bryant, talking trash to Jimmy Butler and critiquing his dad's game. Luckily, he appears to have the skills to back it up. Just 6'1" (for now), the 15-year-old has hypnotic highlight reels: He can shoot, he can pass and his handles are unbelievable. Wade is also raising his nephew Dahveon Morris, another potential basketball star.

      If the Bulls can hold on to D-Wade for a few more years, they might just have a father/son duo on their hands.

    LeBron James Jr.

      Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

      Dad: LeBron James

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2023

      Not many 12-year-olds reportedly have standing scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky, but then again, not many 12-year-olds are named LeBron James Jr. The elder Bron has said young Bronny is better than he was at 12, which is eye-popping information coming from one of the greatest players of all time.

      Could LeBron Jr. surpass his dad on the court? If he keeps posterizing people during pickup and doing in-game under-leg layups, it seems like the ceiling is pretty high. No pressure!

    Cole Anthony

      Gregory Payan/Associated Press

      Dad: Greg Anthony

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2019

      Cole Anthony is the rare pro athlete progeny who has a real chance to outshine his dad. As a guard at basketball powerhouse Archbishop Molloy, he's ranked No. 11 in the country for the class of 2019 per Scout, earning interest from top NCAA teams like Kentucky and Kansas. "I just try to take all the knowledge I can get from him," the younger Anthony tells Rivals of his famous father.

    Vashti Cunningham

      Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

      Dad: Randall Cunningham

      Sport: High Jump

      Graduation Year: 2016

      Vashti Cunningham made headlines last year when she made her Olympic debut in Rio. Despite falling short of a medal, the record-setting athlete signed with Nike and continues to compete internationally as she prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Her father Randall, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, competed in high jump himself and now coaches all of his children along with leading his church Remnant Ministries.

    Ron Artest III

      Dad: Metta World Peace

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2017

      At 6'7", the younger Ron Artest is already the same height as his father and has the dunk highlights to prove it. Artest III has only been playing ball for a couple of years but has already developed into a 3-star recruit during his time at Beverly Hills High School—and even gotten a little TMZ time talking trash (very sweetly) about the Ball family, which is quickly becoming an L.A. rite of passage (it should be noted that LaVar Ball still has never played in the NBA).

      Metta, in contrast, says he tries to be "a hands-off basketball dad," but that doesn't mean he's not giving him some pointers.

    Scotty Pippen Jr.

      Dad: Scottie Pippen

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2019

      Scotty Jr. (yes, it's a "y" and not an "ie") is buckling down as he heads into his junior year. The 5'11" guard averaged 11.8 points per game at Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, between Instagramming pool-assisted dunks. Young Pip (Pip-squeak?) started generating buzz at this spring's Nike Elite camp, but best of all is the fact he's got his dad on his side.

    Cha'iel Johnson

      Dad: Chad Johnson

      Sport: Track and Field

      Graduation Year: 2023

      Cha'iel Johnson can do it all. Aside from winning the AAU Junior Olympics 800-meter race two years in a row, she's also a natural at soccer and even boxes with her NFL star dad. Who knows—maybe she'll even take all that speed onto the gridiron like Pops.

    Dennis Rodman Jr.

      Dad: Dennis Rodman

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2019

      As his dad continues his diplomacy efforts, Dennis Rodman Jr. is working on his jump shot. The 6'4" sophomore is "one of the more underrated or unknown players in Southern California," according to his coach. It's hard to imagine anyone who bears the last name Rodman could fly under the radar, but that's exactly what D.J. has been doing during his tenure at Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California, since apparently he also plays varsity football.

      Dennis Jr. inherited more than his dad's athleticism, though—he's also flexing hair-wise. May bright colors and college scholarships both be in his future.

    E.J. Smith

      Dad: Emmitt Smith

      Sport: Football

      Graduation Year: 2020

      E.J. Smith wore his father's number—22—as he started on the varsity team as a freshman at Dallas Jesuit High School as a wide receiver. Sure, he's just starting out, but dragging five defenders for a first down is a promising foundation to build upon.

    Jada Vick

      Dad: Michael Vick

      Sport: Flag Football/Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2023

      At 12, Jada Vick is the quarterback of the high school girls flag football team, and her dad says he sees some of himself in her play—but she's got handles too.

      WNBA? The new flag football league her dad is helping to launch? The sky's the limit.

    Thaddeus Moss

      Mike Comer/Getty Images

      Dad: Randy Moss

      Sport: Football

      Graduation Year: 2016

      The 6'4" tight end is transferring to LSU after signing with N.C. State as the No. 18 recruit at his position last year. There are definitely hints of Randy in his game, though obviously living up to The Freak is no small task.

    Bol Bol

      Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

      Dad: Manute Bol

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2018

      The 7'2" (!) center is one of the top-ranked prospects in the class of 2018—and plays for the same AAU team as Shareef O'Neal. Obviously he's great in the post, but Bol is also shooting almost 50 percent from threeso it makes sense he already has eight offers from D-I schools.

      Sadly, his father Manute Bol—who once put on a three-point showcase himself—died in 2010, but it's safe to say with Bol the family legacy is secure.

    Charity Bradley

      Dad: Shawn Bradley

      Sport: Volleyball

      Graduation Year: 2017

      Though not quite as tall as the Stormin' Mormon, at 6'4" Charity Bradley is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court. The all-state outside hitter from St. George, Utah, has committed to play for Washington State next year, where she'll likely continue to be a beast at the net (she had 418 kills last year).

    Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

      Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

      Dad: Keyshawn Johnson

      Sport: Football

      Graduation Year: 2017

      Keyshawn Jr. avoided following in his father's footsteps by choosing Nebraska over USC, where Keyshawn Sr. was a two-time consensus All-American. Starting practice this spring, he's already gotten into a little trouble, but the 6'1" receiver will look to break out this fall under the tutelage of head coach Mike Riley, who coached the elder Keyshawn at USC.

    Shareef O'Neal

      Gregory Payan/Associated Press

      Dad: Shaquille O'Neal

      Sport: Basketball

      Graduation Year: 2018

      The 6'9" Shareef, a top-40 player nationally according to Scout, has already committed to playing for Arizona when he graduates next year. We all get another year of highlights of him and Bol Bol tearing up the court for their AAU team, California Supreme. He's also pretty great at Twitter.