Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason So Far

31 of 32

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Good News

The Titans entered the offseason with two primary needs—the secondary and the wide receiver spot.

This is a fact that apparently did no escape them.

Tennessee added a pair of veteran free agents in the defensive backfield, bringing over strong safety Johnathan Cyprien from the division rival Jaguars and poaching cornerback Logan Ryan from the world champion Patriots. They also used one of their two first-round picks on a cornerback, selecting Adoree Jackson of USC at No. 18.

With their first pick in the 2017 draft the Titans took a player they hope will develop into Marcus Mariota’s No.1 receiver in Corey Davis of Western Michigan. They went back to the wideout well two rounds later, deciding on Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor in Round 3.

The Titans weren't done though. They also pounced on a late opportunity to add a proven veteran presence at the position, signing Eric Decker to a one-year deal.

The Bad News

Frankly, it’s hard to find much fault with the offseason the Titans had. They drafted well, didn’t suffer any major personnel losses and didn’t spend like a drunken sailor in free agency despite having plenty of room to do so.

However, if there’s one bone to pick it’s this. Given Mariota’s injury issues to date in his career and the Titans postseason aspirations the team would have been well-served to look at a dependable backup quarterback.

Instead they re-signed Matt “Oh God He’s Going to Throw It” Cassel.

The Bottom Line

That the best criticism I could come up with was Tennessee’s decision to re-up their No. 2 quarterback speaks very well to the Titans' work this offseason.

This is a team that didn’t have a lot of holes, didn’t spring more and did a fine job of addressing the ones they did have.

I had Tennessee graded a bit lower than this when I started writing this piece. But to add Decker, after everything they've done this offseason?

The Tennessee Titans are the real deal.

GRADE: A