Jamal Adams Suffers Ankle Injury During Jets Training Camp

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams suffered an ankle injury during the team's practice on Thursday.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced Adams sprained his ankle, but there is no MRI scheduled and it's unclear how severe the injury is, per NFL.com's Kimberly Jones.

The Jets selected Adams with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU with the hope he could help turn things around for a secondary that finished a middling 17th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last year.

He turned heads as a defensive enforcer at the college level and is poised to serve in that same role in his rookie season in New York.

The Jets aren't expected to contend for a Super Bowl in 2017, but Adams' development is an important part of what could be a trying season record-wise. If he misses significant time and thus the opportunity for critical experience and improvement, this injury could have an impact beyond just the immediate loss of production.

From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Marcus Maye NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Jets Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Right Arrow Icon

New York can turn to a combination of Shamarko Thomas, Rontez Miles, Marcus Maye and Doug Middleton at safety if Adams is out, but the LSU product is one of the team's young building blocks who figures to be an important part of the defense for years to come.

The good news is Adams' injury occurred early enough in training camp that he still has five weeks before the Jets open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Buffalo Bills.