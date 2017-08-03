    Corey Davis to Undergo MRI on Hamstring Injury Suffered at Titans Training Camp

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Jun 13, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) catches a pass during OTA at St Thomas Sports Park Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
    Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo an MRI for a hamstring injury that caused him to leave practice, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Davis wasn't an active participant in the predraft process after he had surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his ankle, but he returned to the field in time for June's minicamp. And expectations are high for the first-round pick. 

    "Just from watching some college games, I thought he was impressive," quarterback Marcus Mariota said of Davis, per Wyatt. "There’s some things that he did with the ball in his hands, route-running wise, he just looks natural doing it. As we continue to grow, as everybody continues to get better, if we can kind of keep him going in that direction I think he’ll be a great pro for us."

    If Davis' injury forces him to miss snaps, the Titans are likely to enlist Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Harry Douglas as their top three wideouts. Tight end Delanie Walker should also continue to operate as Mariota's safety blanket up the seams.    

