Marcus Mariota Out vs. Texans with Hamstring Injury, Replaced by Matt Cassel

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Houston Texans.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mariota was ruled out for the rest of the game as the team trailed 37-14 in the second half.

The quarterback had thrown for just 96 yards with two interceptions, although he added two rushing touchdowns before coming out.

Unfortunately for Mariota, this marks the third time in as many seasons he's gone down with an injury. Knee injuries limited Mariota to 12 games as a rookie, and he missed the Titans' final game a year ago after he suffered a broken leg against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

However, Mariota flashed serious improvement last season before he hit the shelf. In 15 starts, the former No. 2 overall pick completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He entered Sunday completing 60 percent of his passes for 696 yards, three scores and one pick.

If Mariota misses games, Matt Cassel will be tasked with leading an ascendant Titans offense that should continue to lean heavily on running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to lead the charge.