Tyler Eifert Reportedly Has Knee, Back Injuries, Status vs. Packers Uncertain

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is "battling back and knee injuries and his status for Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers is uncertain," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is another setback for Eifert, who has had durability issues throughout his career. He has never played a full 16-game schedule since Cincinnati drafted him in 2013, and he appeared in just one game in 2014 and eight games in 2016.

He managed 394 receiving yards in those eight games last year after he had his breakthrough season in 2015 with 615 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air. He has followed those totals up with four receptions for 46 yards in 2017.

The Bengals can turn to a combination of Tyler Kroft, C.J. Uzomah and Ryan Hewitt at tight end if Eifert misses significant time, and they still have wide receiver A.J. Green as their primary threat in the aerial attack.

Still, Eifert gives quarterback Andy Dalton a dangerous weapon who can take advantage of the openings created when defenses double Green. Cincinnati could use its tight end back and healthy as it looks to rebound from an 0-2 start to the season.