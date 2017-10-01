Michael Crabtree Reportedly Won't Play vs. Broncos Due to Bruised Lung Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree will reportedly miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a bruised lung.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

While he was limited to five games in 2013 due to a torn Achilles, Crabtree has stayed healthy since then. He didn't miss a regular-season game from 2014 to 2016.

He's been able to establish chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr and evolve into one of the Raiders' top targets.

Last season, Crabtree racked up a career-high 89 receptions for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns, marking the first time he had topped 1,000 yards receiving since 2012.

Three games into the Raiders' 2017 campaign, Crabtree has tallied 13 catches for 170 yards and three scores.

If Crabtree misses time, Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts should operate as Carr's primary targets, with Cordarrelle Patterson a candidate to pick up extra snaps.