Terrelle Pryor Ruled out vs. Saints with Ankle Injury

Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury, according to the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

Pryor had a breakthrough season in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns and was looking to continue his ascension in his first year with Washington before this setback.

He tallied 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdown catches for Cleveland and parlayed his performance into a contract with Washington during the offseason.

But to this point, Pryor has struggled mightily in the nation's capital to the tune of 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown through nine games.

Washington will likely rely on the wide receiver combination of Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant even more with Pryor out.