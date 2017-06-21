7 Realistic Trades to Fill NFL Contenders' Biggest Holes

1 of 7

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing feels forever tied to his current franchise. That tends to happen when any core player spends eight seasons with the same team after being a first-round pick.

There's something uniquely absurd about Cushing, a guy who once head-butted an opposing player without his own helmet on, which makes it hard to picture his lack of regard for his body in any other uniform. However, the Texans may be best served to consider a life without their longtime middle linebacker.

They could capitalize on what value the oft-injured soon-to-be 30-year-old has left and move Cushing to a team needing either an upgrade or better depth at linebacker. A team like the New England Patriots.

Numerous knee injuries have drained Cushing's effectiveness and burst to the ball, including a torn ACL in 2012 and a partially torn MCL in 2016. Over the past five years, he's played only one full 16-game season.

The injury risk is clear with Cushing, which should keep his trade cost affordable. But if he does manage to stay healthy in 2017, there's still a high-energy linebacker waiting to break free from his broken-down body. Cushing is only one year removed from a solid 2015 season with 110 tackles.

The Patriots are known for squeezing the best out of aging veterans during their twilight years. They could do so again by rotating Cushing with Shea McClellin and Elandon Roberts, which would strengthen the depth alongside middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

The Texans can easily move on from Cushing after drafting his successor, Zach Cunningham, with their second-round pick in 2017. Cunningham ended his college career at Vanderbilt with an SEC-leading 125 tackles in 2016, including 16.5 for a loss. He also finished fourth in run-stop percentage in 2016 among all FBS linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots did just take a flier Wednesday on 33-year-old former Jets linebacker David Harris, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But there's no guarantee he makes the final 53-man roster, so Cushing could still be a viable option.

Trade Cost: Mid-round pick