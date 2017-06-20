Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems, Post-2017 MLB DraftJune 20, 2017
Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems, Post-2017 MLB Draft
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be in the future.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent level are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. These are the guys that would receive consideration for a spot on a leaguewide top 100 prospect lists.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 prospects is a good indication of a thin system.
Now that we've had some time to digest last week's MLB draft, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between the different levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:
A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be eligible for inclusion in these rankings.
Note: Prospect rankings in parenthesis following "prospects on the rise" reflect where that player stood in Baseball America and MLB.com's preseason rankings.
30. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Nick Pratto
|DRAFT
|2
|2. RHP Josh Staumont
|AAA
|2
|3. 3B Hunter Dozier
|AAA
|2
|4. SS Nicky Lopez
|A+
|2
|5. LHP Eric Skoglund
|MLB
|2
|6. C Chase Vallot
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Scott Blewett
|A+
|2
|8. 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Jake Junis
|MLB
|2
|10. RHP Kyle Zimmer
|AAA
|3
Graduated: LHP Matt Strahm, OF Jorge Bonifacio
Farm System Overview
The Kansas City Royals grabbed perhaps the best pure hitter in the entire draft when they selected high school first baseman Nick Pratto at No. 14 overall and he immediately jumps to the top of a thin farm system.
Flame thrower Josh Staumont has fanned 88 batters in 66.2 innings this season, but he's also issued 48 walks and run up a 6.21 ERA. He has all the tools to be an ace, but there's still a lot of work to do to reach his ceiling.
Hunter Dozier, Eric Skoglund and Jake Junis have all seen time with the big league club this year, and more prospects figure to get a look in the second half following what could be a fire sale.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Nicky Lopez (BA-16, MLB.com-24)
A fifth-round pick out of Creighton last spring, Lopez hit .281 with an .821 OPS in rookie ball and he's picked up right where he left off in his full-season debut. The 22-year-old jumped straight to High-A Wilmington, where he's hitting .303/.382/.416 with 20 extra-base hits and more walks (34) than strikeouts (21) while showing enough glove to stick at shortstop.
29. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. CF Jahmai Jones
|A
|2
|2. OF Jo Adell
|DRAFT
|2
|3. 1B Matt Thaiss
|A+
|2
|4. RHP Griffin Canning
|DRAFT
|2
|5. OF Brandon Marsh
|Rk
|2
|6. LHP Nate Smith
|AAA
|2
|7. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|Rk
|2
|8. RHP Jaime Barria
|AA
|2
|9. C Taylor Ward
|A+
|2
|10. RHP Grayson Long
|AA
|3
Graduated: RHP Alex Meyer
Farm System Overview
After grabbing the toolsiest player in the draft in high school outfielder Jo Adell at No. 9 overall, the Los Angeles Angels had to be thrilled when UCLA ace Griffin Canning was still on the board when they picked again at No. 47.
Those two could easily be the team's top prospects at this time a year from now, and adding them to the system is enough to finally pull the team out of the bottom spot in these rankings.
2016 top pick Matt Thaiss and 2015 second-round pick Jahmai Jones are also capable of climbing a notch to Tier 1 status, but they're not quite there yet, and the system as a whole remains among the thinnest in the league.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Jesus Castillo (BA-23, MLB.com-NR)
Signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, Castillo joined the Angels in the 2016 deadline deal that sent reliever Joe Smith to the Chicago Cubs. His stuff doesn't turn heads, but the 21-year-old has thrown the ball well with a 3.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 60-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 61.1 innings this season to emerge as a potential back-of-the-rotation candidate down the line.
28. Miami Marlins (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Braxton Garrett
|A-
|1
|2. LHP Trevor Rogers
|DRAFT
|2
|3. 3B Brian Anderson
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Tyler Kolek
|INJ
|2
|5. LHP Dillon Peters
|AA
|2
|6. 3B James Nelson
|A
|2
|7. OF Thomas Jones
|Rk
|3
|8. RHP Edward Cabrera
|Rk
|3
|9. OF Isael Soto
|Rk
|3
|10. OF Brian Miller
|DRAFT
|3
Graduated: LHP Jarlin Garcia
Farm System Overview
The Miami Marlins added perhaps the most polished prep pitcher in last year's class when they took Braxton Garrett with the No. 7 pick. This year's top pick, Trevor Rogers, was selected based more on upside, but he's among the most projectable arms in the class and could eventually surpass Garrett for top prospect status.
With a .781 OPS, 11 doubles and 10 home runs in Double-A, Brian Anderson continues to show the power and the glove to eventually slide into the everyday third base role.
Rehabbing former No. 2 overall pick Tyler Kolek now looks like more of a lottery ticket than a future star, while left-hander Dillon Peters might be the most likely prospect in the system to still make an impact this season.
Prospect on the Rise: 3B James Nelson (BA-18, MLB.com-10)
Nelson was a 15th-round pick in 2015 and after a respectable showing in rookie ball last season, he's breaking out in a big way for Single-A Greensboro. The 19-year-old is hitting .325/.378/.490 with 22 extra-base hits in 230 plate appearances, and there's still plenty of physical projection remaining in his 6'2", 180-pound frame.
27. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Matt Manning
|Rk
|1
|2. OF Christin Stewart
|AA
|2
|3. RHP Beau Burrows
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Alex Faedo
|DRAFT
|2
|5. RHP Kyle Funkhouser
|A+
|2
|6. OF Michael Gerber
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Joe Jimenez
|AAA
|2
|8. LHP Tyler Alexander
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Gerson Moreno
|A+
|3
|10. OF Derek Hill
|A
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The Detroit Tigers have one of the game's most projectable pitching prospects in 6'6" Matt Manning, but he's still a long way from making an impact at the big league level.
Christin Stewart has the pop (.873 OPS, 16 HR) to make an impact at the next level, but there's enough swing-and-miss to his game and limited defensive skills to keep him from cracking Tier 1.
Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser and first-round pick Alex Faedo give the organization three legitimate future rotation candidates, and though he's been up-and-down the season, Joe Jimenez still looks like a closer in waiting.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Gerson Moreno (BA-NR, MLB.com-14)
In a thin system, Moreno has quickly established himself as one of the team's most electric arms. The 21-year-old has a 70-grade fastball and solid slider, which have helped him pitch to a 2.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 over 22 relief appearances between High-A and Double-A.
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Pavin Smith
|DRAFT
|1
|2. RHP Taylor Clarke
|AA
|2
|3. IF Domingo Leyba
|AAA
|2
|4. RHP Jon Duplantier
|A
|2
|5. OF Marcus Wilson
|A
|2
|6. IF Dawel Lugo
|AA
|2
|7. LHP Anthony Banda
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Jimmie Sherfy
|AAA
|2
|9. SS Jasrado Chisholm
|A
|2
|10. OF Anfernee Grier
|A
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
After a stellar junior season at Virginia that included more home runs (13) than strikeouts (12), Pavin Smith immediately jumps to the top of the Arizona Diamondbacks' prospects list after going No. 7 overall in the draft.
Right-hander Taylor Clarke has gone 6-3 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 71 innings for Double-A Jackson, jumping a number of position-player prospects and emerging as the team's top young arm in the process.
Domingo Leyba, Dawel Lugo and Jasrado Chisholm all offer intriguing upside on the left side of the infield, while former Rice standout Jon Duplantier has been lights-out in Single-A with a 1.24 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72.2 innings.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Marcus Wilson (BA-22, MLB.com-21)
Wilson went No. 69 overall in the 2014 draft on the strength of his impressive physical tools and appealing upside. Despite showing good plate discipline, he posted a mediocre .252 average and .740 OPS in his full-season debut last year. The 20-year-old has turned a corner this year, though, hitting .308/.404/.518 with 22 extra-base hits, nine stolen bases and a 13.1 percent walk rate at the Single-A level.
25. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. IF Christian Arroyo
|AAA
|1
|2. RHP Tyler Beede
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Bryan Reynolds
|A+
|2
|4. OF Heath Quinn
|A+
|2
|5. OF Heliot Ramos
|DRAFT
|2
|6. LHP Andrew Suarez
|AAA
|2
|7. OF Steven Duggar
|AAA
|2
|8. 1B Chris Shaw
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Joan Gregorio
|AAA
|2
|10. SS Ryan Howard
|A+
|2
Graduated: LHP Ty Blach
Farm System Overview
The San Francisco Giants have two top-tier prospects in infielder Christian Arroyo and right-hander Tyler Beede, and both figure to fill significant roles by next season.
The rest of the farm system is largely made up of high-floor former collegiate players and low-level prospects with a lot to prove. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds could potentially make the jump to Tier 1 status after slipping to the second round last spring, and this year's top pick Heliot Ramos has significant offensive upside.
The system as a whole remains among the thinnest in baseball, though. In the midst of a disastrous season at the big league level, they'll likely be looking to add more prospect talent as sellers at the deadline.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Ryan Howard (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
A fifth-round pick in 2016 after starring at the University of Missouri, Howard is hitting .325/.354/.411 with eight doubles and five home runs for High-A San Jose. He's spent the bulk of his time on the left side of the infield as a pro but could fit best as an offensive-minded second baseman.
24. Texas Rangers (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Leody Taveras
|A
|1
|2. LHP Yohander Mendez
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Ariel Jurado
|AA
|2
|4. 1B Ronald Guzman
|AAA
|2
|5. OF Bubba Thompson
|DRAFT
|2
|6. 2B Andy Ibanez
|AA
|2
|7. LHP Cole Ragans
|A-
|2
|8. IF Anderson Tejada
|A
|2
|9. RHP Alex Speas
|A-
|2
|10. SS Chris Seise
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
Blockbuster deals to land Cole Hamels and Jonathan Lucroy the past two summers have taken a considerable bite out of the Texas Rangers farm system.
They still have one elite-level prospect in precocious outfielder Leody Taveras and another Tier 1 guy in left-hander Yohander Mendez, but they'll need some of their high-ceiling guys at the lower levels to take a step forward if they hope to climb in these rankings.
First-round pick Bubba Thompson brings more baseball polish than most two-sport standouts from the prep ranks and he could really take off with his full attention now on the baseball diamond.
Prospect on the Rise: 1B/OF Yanio Perez (BA-27, MLB.com-15)
The 6'2", 205-pound Perez signed for a $1.1 million bonus out of Cuba last September and he figures to move quickly. The 21-year-old is hitting .319/.386/.502 with nine doubles and nine home runs and has already received a promotion to High-A Down East. If he continues to impress against higher-level competition, he could climb into the top 10 by our next update.
23. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Chance Sisco
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Ryan Mountcastle
|A+
|1
|3. LHP D.L. Hall
|DRAFT
|1
|4. RHP Cody Sedlock
|A+
|2
|5. OF Austin Hays
|A+
|2
|6. LHP Tanner Scott
|AA
|2
|7. LHP Keegan Akin
|A+
|2
|8. 3B Jomar Reyes
|A+
|3
|9. LHP Alex Wells
|A
|3
|10. LHP Chris Lee
|AAA
|3
Graduated: 1B Trey Mancini
Farm System Overview
The Baltimore Orioles have their catcher of the future in Chance Sisco and he could be ready to take over that role as soon as next season. His bat has always been ahead of his glove, but the 22-year-old has improved enough behind the plate to profile as an everyday guy.
Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle has turned heads at the plate this spring with a .313/.343/.545 line for High-A Frederick that includes 24 doubles and 12 home runs. The 20-year-old former first-round pick is still a work in progress at shortstop, and a move to left field is still a very real possibility, but it's looking more and more like his bat will play.
The O's got one of the biggest steals in this year's draft when D.L. Hall fell to them at No. 21 overall and he immediately becomes the team's top pitching prospect. He gives the system three top-tier prospects, but in terms of depth, it remains as thin as any in the league.
Prospect on the Rise: LHP Alex Wells (BA-25, MLB.com-17)
A 6'1", 190-pound southpaw out of Australia with limited projectability and middling stuff, Wells simply knows how to pitch. After a stellar debut last season, he's gone 4-4 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 53-to-6 K/BB over 70 innings with Single-A Delmarva. His ceiling is as a back-of-the-rotation starter, but his pitchability makes him a safe bet to reach that.
22. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Lewis
|A+
|1
|2. OF Tyler O'Neill
|AAA
|1
|3. 1B Evan White
|DRAFT
|1
|4. RHP Nick Neidert
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Andrew Moore
|AAA
|2
|6. RHP Sam Carlson
|DRAFT
|2
|7. RHP Max Povse
|AA
|2
|8. OF Braden Bishop
|A+
|2
|9. 1B Dan Vogelbach
|AAA
|2
|10. OF Brayan Hernandez
|A-
|2
Graduated: OF Mitch Haniger, RP Dan Altavilla
Farm System Overview
Outfielders Kyle Lewis and Tyler O'Neill remain the headliners in the Seattle Mariners system, though Lewis is still settling in after suffering a torn ACL in his pro debut and O'Neill has taken a step back after a breakout 2016 campaign.
Top pick Evan White doesn't have the prototypical first baseman profile with more hit tool than power and the glove to also play center field, but he knows how to hit and should move quickly. Right-hander Sam Carlson was also a great find at No. 55 overall as he offers one of the highest ceilings among this year's prep arms.
Nick Neidert, Andrew Moore and Max Povse are all potential rotation candidates, and Dan Vogelbach can still develop into at least a platoon option at first base, though he's failed to nail down the job that was expected to be his so far this year.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Chuck Taylor (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
A minor league Rule 5 pick, Taylor has quickly emerged as an intriguing prospect after coming over from the Diamondbacks during the offseason. The 23-year-old is hitting .316/.409/.469 with 22 extra-base hits and six stolen bases for Double-A Arkansas on the year.
21. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Rafael Devers
|AA
|1
|2. LHP Jay Groome
|A
|1
|3. 3B Michael Chavis
|A+
|1
|4. 1B Sam Travis
|AAA
|2
|5. 1B Josh Ockimey
|A+
|2
|6. RHP Roniel Raudes
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Tanner Houck
|DRAFT
|2
|8. LHP Brian Johnson
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Alex Scherff
|DRAFT
|2
|10. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|A
|2
Graduated: LF Andrew Benintendi
Farm System Overview
After trading away Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech during the offseason to acquire Chris Sale, slugger Rafael Devers is now the unquestioned top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system. The 20-year-old has a .932 OPS with 17 doubles and 14 home runs for Double-A Portland and he could be the answer to a glaring hole at third base before the season is over.
2016 top pick Jay Groome has a high ceiling, but a lot of work to do to reach it. Adding Tanner Houck and Alex Scherff in this year's draft helps restock a pitching crop that had grown increasingly thin.
Josh Ockimey has backed up his breakout 2016 season with more of the same at High-A Salem, while Roniel Raudes is pitching alongside him as a 19-year-old and looking more and more like a potential Tier 1 candidate if he continues to get the most out of his stuff.
Prospect on the Rise: 3B Michael Chavis (BA-11, MLB.com-11)
The No. 26 pick in the 2014 draft, Chavis turned in back-to-back clunkers at the plate in 2015 (.223 BA, .682 OPS) and 2016 (.237 BA, .684 OPS), leaving his prospect status somewhat in question. He's turned a corner this season, hitting .318/.388/.641 with 17 doubles and 17 home runs, finally showing enough hit tool to tap into his considerable raw power.
20. New York Mets (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Projected
|Tier
|1. SS Amed Rosario
|AAA
|1
|2. 1B Dominic Smith
|AAA
|1
|3. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|A
|1
|4. RHP Justin Dunn
|A+
|1
|5. SS Gavin Cecchini
|MLB
|2
|6. LHP David Peterson
|DRAFT
|2
|7. OF Desmond Lindsay
|A
|2
|8. SS Andres Gimenez
|A
|2
|9. C Tomas Nido
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Jordan Humphreys
|A
|2
Graduated: SP Robert Gsellman
Farm System Overview
The New York Mets have one of the game's elite prospects in shortstop Amed Rosario, and all signs point to him taking over as the everyday guy at the big league level next season. That said, the 21-year-old is probably ready now—he's hitting .325/.368/.479 with 26 extra-base hits in Triple-A while continuing to show potential plus-plus defense.
First baseman Dominic Smith could also slide into an MLB gig next season, while infielder Gavin Cecchini is filling a spot on the big league bench and his future might be as a super-utility guy.
Thomas Szapucki and last year's first-round pick, Justin Dunn, are joined by this year's No. 20 overall selection, David Peterson, as the top arms in the system, though there are also some lower-level guys making noise and this organization does know how to develop on the pitching side.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Jordan Humphreys (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
One of those lower-level arms is Humphreys, who has gone 10-1 with a 1.42 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, .168 opponents' batting average and an 80-to-9 K/BB in 69.2 innings. The 21-year-old led the Appalachian League in strikeouts with 76 in 69.1 innings after going in the 18th round of last year's draft and he looks ready for higher-level competition.
19. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Nick Gordon
|AA
|1
|2. SS/CF Royce Lewis
|DRAFT
|1
|3. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Fernando Romero
|AA
|1
|5. LHP Tyler Jay
|AA
|2
|6. OF Alex Kirilloff
|INJ
|2
|8. RHP Blayne Enlow
|DRAFT
|2
|7. LHP Adalberto Mejia
|MLB
|2
|9. RHP Kohl Stewart
|AA
|2
|10. OF Brent Rooker
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
Nick Gordon still holds the top spot in the Minnesota Twins system for the time being, but No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis has the five-tool potential to quickly unseat him.
That said, Gordon has picked up his offensive game with a .315/.376/.504 line and 33 extra-base hits for Double-A Chattanooga and he still looks like the shortstop of the future.
Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero both have front-line starter upside and could push for a spot in the rotation next season, while a return to the bullpen could put Tyler Jay in Minnesota before 2017 is over. Adding Blayne Enlow and Brent Rooker with their second and third picks this year left the Twins with one of the best hauls in the draft.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Jermaine Palacios (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
Palacios fell off the prospect radar after hitting .222/.276/.287 in 288 plate appearances for Single-A Cedar Rapids last year. Back for a second go-around this season, he's looked like a different player with a .322/.362/.549 line that includes 13 doubles and 11 home runs. The 20-year-old is still young enough that repeating a level isn't the end of the world.
18. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Riley Pint
|A
|1
|3. 3B Ryan McMahon
|AAA
|1
|4. OF Raimel Tapia
|MLB
|1
|5. C Tom Murphy
|MLB
|2
|6. RHP Peter Lambert
|A+
|2
|7. 3B Colton Welker
|A
|2
|8. RHP Yency Almonte
|AA
|2
|9. 3B Ryan Vilade
|DRAFT
|2
|10. RHP Ryan Castellani
|AA
|2
Graduated: SP Jeff Hoffman, SP German Marquez, SP Kyle Freeland, SP Antonio Senzatela
Farm System Overview
The Colorado Rockies starting rotation features four rookies, and graduating those arms from the farm system is the reason for their significant slide down these rankings.
That said, Brendan Rodgers is still an elite prospect with a ridiculous .400/.419/.700 line for High-A Lancaster, and last year's top pick Riley Pint has as much upside as any pitching prospect in the league.
Ryan McMahon has also rejoined the top prospect ranks after a disappointing 2016 season, while Raimel Tapia and Tom Murphy are looking to make an impact in the majors. Signing Ian Desmond cost the team its first-round pick, but the team did grab an intriguing prep power bat in Ryan Vilade in the second round.
Prospect on the Rise: 3B Colton Welker (BA-16, MLB.com-15)
A fourth-round pick out of the same Stoneman Douglas High School program in Parkland, Florida, that produced Anthony Rizzo, Welker hit .329/.366/.490 over 227 plate appearances in the Pioneer League after signing last spring. He's been even better in his full-season debut, posting a .365/.409/.532 line with 24 extra-base hits for Single-A Asheville, and his bat will be his ticket to the big leagues.
17. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospect
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Triston McKenzie
|A+
|1
|2. C Francisco Mejia
|AA
|1
|3. OF Bradley Zimmer
|MLB
|1
|4. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AA
|1
|5. 3B Nolan Jones
|Rk
|2
|6. OF Quentin Holmes
|DRAFT
|2
|7. SS Yu-Cheng Chang
|AA
|2
|8. OF Greg Allen
|AA
|2
|9. LHP Brady Aiken
|A
|2
|10. 3B Yandy Diaz
|AAA
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The Cleveland Indians might have been a bit over-ranked in the No. 10 spot to start the season and not having a first-round pick this year didn't help their cause any either.
However, right-hander Triston McKenzie is making a strong case to be mentioned among the game's top tier of pitching prospects. Still just 19 years old, he's gone 5-4 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 71.1 innings for High-A Lynchburg and he still has a ton of projectability remaining.
Bradley Zimmer is contributing at the MLB level, while Francisco Mejia could be ready to step into the starting catcher role as soon as next season. Speedster Quentin Holmes was a terrific value in the second round of this year's draft and he has a chance to outperform a number of first-round selections.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Thomas Pannone (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
A ninth-round pick in 2013, Pannone posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 133 innings between Single-A and High-A last season. He's built off that performance this year with a lights-out start, going 4-1 with a 1.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 69 innings to earn an early promotion to Double-A.
16. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|A+
|1
|2. OF Austin Meadows
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Shane Baz
|DRAFT
|1
|4. SS Kevin Newman
|AA
|1
|5. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|A+
|2
|6. 3B Will Craig
|A+
|2
|7. OF Conner Uselton
|DRAFT
|2
|8. RHP Steven Jennings
|DRAFT
|2
|9. LHP Taylor Hearn
|A+
|2
|10. RHP Luis Escobar
|A
|2
Graduated: SP Tyler Glasnow, 1B Josh Bell
Farm System Overview
Graduating a pair of Tier 1 guys in Tyler Glasnow and Josh Bell obviously costs the Pittsburgh Pirates several spots in these rankings, but the farm system is still in good shape.
If the team can find a way to sign both Conner Uselton and Steven Jennings, they'll add two of the fastest-rising prospects among this year's prep class along with right-hander Shane Baz, who was the consensus top high school arm behind Hunter Greene and MacKenzie Gore.
Mitch Keller might wind up being a better starter than Glasnow when all is said and done, and Austin Meadows still has star-caliber upside despite struggling to this point in the upper levels of the minors.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Jordan Luplow (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
Luplow posted a .784 OPS with 10 home runs in 425 plate appearances for High-A Bradenton last season. He's already slugged 15 home runs in 251 plate appearances this season, raising his OPS to .904 in the process while continuing to show a good approach against upper-level pitching.
15. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|A+
|1
|2. 2B Ian Happ
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Dylan Cease
|A
|1
|4. RHP Oscar De La Cruz
|A+
|1
|5. RHP Trevor Clifton
|AA
|2
|6. RHP Jose Albertos
|Rk
|2
|7. RHP Alex Lange
|DRAFT
|2
|8. 3B Jeimer Candelario
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Thomas Hatch
|A+
|2
|10. LHP Brendon Little
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
Ian Happ is rapidly approaching eligibility limits with 107 at-bats this season for the Chicago Cubs, so they'll inevitably slide down these rankings once he graduates from this list.
However, the Cubs will still have one elite prospect talent in slugger Eloy Jimenez as well as a pair of ace-upside pitching prospects in Dylan Cease and Oscar De La Cruz to headline the system.
Adding hard-throwing lefty Brendon Little and polished college starter Alex Lange to the mix further bolsters the team's young pitching depth, and Trevor Clifton might be ready for the majors by next season. The big question here is who winds up as a trade chip in the team's pursuit of rotation help?
Prospect on the Rise: C/1B Victor Caratini (BA-17, MLB.com-13)
Caratini was already a solid prospect entering the season after hitting .291/.375/.405 at the Double-A level last season. He's showing more power this season, though, raising his slugging percentage to .511 without sacrificing any on-base ability. He's best suited at first base defensively, but his ability to catch adds value as well.
14. Washington Nationals (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|A+
|1
|2. OF Juan Soto
|A-
|1
|3. SS Carter Kieboom
|A
|1
|4. RHP Erick Fedde
|AA
|1
|5. LHP Seth Romero
|DRAFT
|2
|6. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|A
|2
|7. OF Andrew Stevenson
|AA
|2
|8. OF Blake Perkins
|A
|2
|9. RHP Wil Crowe
|DRAFT
|2
|10. LHP Tyler Watson
|A
|2
Graduated: RP Koda Glover, SP A.J. Cole
Farm System Overview
The Washington Nationals traded away a trio of top prospects during the offseason to acquire Adam Eaton and then graduated two more prospects from our preseason top 10 list in Koda Glover and A.J. Cole.
However, the presence of elite prospect Victor Robles and the emergence of both Juan Soto (.360 BA, .950 OPS) and Carter Kieboom (.333 BA, .984 OPS) as teenagers at the Single-A level has them moving back up these rankings.
Erick Fedde looks like a solid rotation candidate, Seth Romero might be the steal of the draft if he can avoid further off-field issues, and South Carolina right-hander Wil Crowe was a nice value selection at No. 65 overall.
Prospect on the Rise: LHP Tyler Watson (BA-27, MLB.com-17)
Signed to an above-slot bonus of $400,000 as a 34th-round pick in 2015, Watson is a projectable left-hander with a 6'5", 200-pound frame. His present stuff isn't overpowering, but he's gone 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 63 innings for Single-A Hagerstown.
13. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Alex Reyes
|INJ
|1
|2. C Carson Kelly
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Luke Weaver
|AAA
|1
|4. RHP Jack Flaherty
|AAA
|1
|5. OF Harrison Bader
|AAA
|2
|6. SS Delvin Perez
|Rk
|2
|7. OF Magneuris Sierra
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|AA
|2
|9. SS Oscar Mercado
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Dakota Hudson
|AA
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The St. Louis Cardinals might be challenging for a spot inside the top 10 in these rankings if No. 1 prospect Alex Reyes wasn't out for the season following spring Tommy John surgery.
Carson Kelly has a strong case for being the game's top catching prospect, and both Luke Weaver (6-1, 2.33 ERA, 51 K, 46.1 IP) and Jack Flaherty (8-2, 1.86 ERA, 88 K, 87 IP) have dominated opposing hitters in the upper levels of the minors.
Magneuris Sierra provided a spark during a surprise call-up to the majors earlier this season, and Harrison Bader could also be ready to contribute as he's bounced back nicely with a .294/.352/.498 line and 12 home runs in Triple-A.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Oscar Mercado (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
A second-round pick in 2013 who spent his first two pro seasons in rookie ball, Mercado saw his stock bottom out last season when he hit .215/.296/.271 in High-A. He's broken out in a big way this season, though, hitting .322/.382/.472 with 22 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases for Double-A Springfield.
12. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|A
|1
|2. OF Anthony Alford
|MLB
|1
|3. SS Bo Bichette
|A
|1
|4. RHP Sean Reid-Foley
|AA
|1
|5. SS Richard Urena
|AA
|2
|6. IF/OF Lourdes Gurriel
|A+
|2
|7. SS Logan Warmoth
|DRAFT
|2
|8. RHP T.J. Zeuch
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Jon Harris
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Nate Pearson
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has taken over as the clear No. 1 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system and one of the top prospects in all of baseball, thanks to a stellar start to his full-season debut. The 18-year-old has legit superstar potential.
Anthony Alford, Bo Bichette and Sean Reid-Foley are also worth of Tier 1 status, while shortstop Richard Urena has seen his stock trend in the wrong direction since making the jump to the upper levels of the minors.
Lourdes Gurriel remains the X-factor here after signing a seven-year, $22 million deal last November. If he can perform up to expectations and first-round picks Logan Warmoth and Nate Pearson begin their pro careers on a high note, this could be a system on the rise next time we update.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Edward Olivares (BA-NR, MLB.com-NR)
After three seasons playing rookie ball, Olivares has finally made the jump to Single-A and he's quickly proved to be worth the wait. The 21-year-old Venezuela native is hitting .275/.313/.506 and showing a nice mix of power and speed with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases.
11. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Franklin Barreto
|AAA
|1
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|A+
|1
|3. OF Austin Beck
|DRAFT
|1
|4. 3B Matt Chapman
|MLB
|1
|5. RHP Grant Holmes
|AA
|1
|6. RHP Daniel Gossett
|MLB
|2
|7. SS Nick Allen
|DRAFT
|2
|8. 3B Renato Nunez
|AAA
|2
|9. SS Richie Martin
|AA
|2
|10. SS Kevin Merrell
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: SP Jharel Cotton, SP Frankie Montas
Farm System Overview
The Oakland Athletics happily scooped up left-hander A.J. Puk with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft and they took another high-ceiling prospect in powerful prep outfielder Austin Beck in that same draft position this spring.
Shortstop Franklin Barreto remains the team's top overall prospect, despite cooling down after a red-hot start in Triple-A. Whether he pushes Marcus Semien off the position or slides over to second base, expect to see him playing up the middle in Oakland next season.
Adding slick-fielding Nick Allen along with the versatile and speedy Kevin Merrell with their other two Day 1 picks gives the A's an attractive amount of up-the-middle talent, which is never a bad thing.
Prospect on the Rise: C Sean Murphy (BA-20, MLB.com-17)
Murphy had the best throwing arm among last year's crop of catching talent, and the A's made him a third-round pick in hopes he could tap into his plus raw power and become a true two-way threat. So far so good, as he's hitting .297/.344/.524 with eight home runs for High-A Stockton while continuing to show the necessary defensive chops to stick behind the plate.
10. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Walker Buehler
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Yadier Alvarez
|A+
|1
|3. OF Alex Verdugo
|AAA
|1
|4. 2B Willie Calhoun
|AAA
|1
|5. OF Yusniel Diaz
|A+
|1
|6. OF Jeren Kendall
|DRAFT
|2
|7. RHP Jordan Sheffield
|A
|2
|8. SS Gavin Lux
|A
|2
|9. RHP Brock Stewart
|AAA
|2
|10. 3B Edwin Rios
|AA
|2
Graduated: 1B Cody Bellinger, OF Andrew Toles
Farm System Overview
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped one spot as a result of Cody Bellinger graduating out of the prospect ranks, but grabbing Jeren Kendall with the No. 23 overall pick and the emergence of Walker Buehler as one of the game's top pitching prospects keeps them from sliding any further.
Kendall was in the mix to go "one-one" at the start of the spring and he has legitimate five-tool potential, but a high strikeout rate during his junior campaign scared some teams away.
Alex Verdugo should be the next prospect to make an MLB impact, Jordan Sheffield is pitching well for Single-A Great Lakes, and Edwin Rios is proving his bat can be useful with a .321 average, .901 OPS and 13 home runs in Double-A.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Dustin May (BA-13, MLB.com-25)
A third-round pick last June who signed for an above-slot bonus of $1 million, May has a big arm and plenty of room left to fill out his 6'6", 180-pound frame. The 19-year-old has a 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings at the Single-A level.
9. San Diego Padres (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Anderson Espinoza
|A+
|1
|2. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|DRAFT
|1
|3. 2B Luis Urias
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Cal Quantrill
|A+
|1
|5. LHP Adrian Morejon
|A-
|1
|6. LHP Eric Lauer
|A+
|2
|7. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|A
|2
|8. 1B Josh Naylor
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Jacob Nix
|A+
|2
|10. LHP Logan Allen
|A
|2
Graduated: CF Manuel Margot, RF Hunter Renfroe
Farm System Overview
The San Diego Padres graduated a pair of top-tier prospects in Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe, but they still hold onto a spot inside the top 10 thanks in large part to drafting left-hander MacKenzie Gore at No. 3 overall.
The bulk of the team's prospect talent now resides in the lower levels of the minors as the Padres are clearly building toward the future. That could mean some significant shifting in this top 10 in the months to come, as that's just the nature of prospects who are climbing toward their respective ceilings at different rates.
On top of drafting Gore, the Padres also picked up arguably the top catcher in this year's class (Luis Campusano) and a high-ceiling high school outfielder (Mason House), both of whom could find their way onto this list in short order.
Prospect on the Rise: LHP Joey Lucchesi (BA-24, MLB.com-NR)
After going undrafted as a junior, Lucchesi was taken in the fourth round of last year's draft following a breakout season at Southeast Missouri that included a Division I-leading 149 strikeouts. He'll need to move quickly as a 24-year-old, but there's no reason to think he won't as he's gone 5-4 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 89-to-18 K/BB over 71.2 innings for High-A Lake Elsinore.
8. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Greene
|DRAFT
|1
|2. 3B Nick Senzel
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Tyler Mahle
|AA
|1
|4. OF Taylor Trammell
|A
|1
|5. RHP Luis Castillo
|AA
|1
|6. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|Rk
|2
|7. OF Jesse Winker
|AAA
|2
|8. SS Jeter Downs
|DRAFT
|2
|9. 2B Shed Long
|A+
|2
|10. OF Stuart Fairchild
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated: SP Amir Garrett, SP Robert Stephenson
Farm System Overview
The Cincinnati Reds didn't have the No. 1 overall pick, but they landed the consensus top talent in this year's draft and a potential franchise-changing arm in right-hander Hunter Greene at No. 2 overall.
It speaks volumes to just how good Greene can be that he jumps over Nick Senzel and into the No. 1 prospect slot. Senzel also went No. 2 overall last year and he's quickly established himself as one of the game's top prospects in his own right.
Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo could both be in the rotation by next season, Jesse Winker still has tools to be an everyday outfielder, and the Reds had perhaps the best draft class of any team in baseball this year after also adding prep shortstop Jeter Downs and Wake Forest outfielder Stuart Fairchild.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Tyler Mahle (BA-12, MLB.com-10)
Mahle was by no means an unknown coming into the season, but he's taken his game to another level for Double-A Pensacola. The 22-year-old is 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA, 0.87 ERA and a .190 opponents' batting average, striking out 87 in 85 innings. His polished four-pitch mix and plus command makes him a safe bet for a future in the middle of the rotation.
7. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Mickey Moniak
|A
|1
|2. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|A
|1
|3. OF Adam Haseley
|DRAFT
|1
|4. C Jorge Alfaro
|AAA
|1
|5. SS J.P. Crawford
|AAA
|1
|6. 1B Rhys Hoskins
|AAA
|1
|7. 2B Scott Kingery
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|A+
|2
|9. OF Roman Quinn
|AAA
|2
|10. OF Nick Williams
|AAA
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The Philadelphia Phillies added Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley with the No. 8 overall pick after he hit .390/.491/.659 with 16 doubles and 14 home runs this spring. He'll move as quickly as any bat in this year's class.
While prospects like J.P. Crawford, Jorge Alfaro and Nick Williams have struggled to deliver on their potential, others have stepped up in what might be one of the deepest systems in baseball.
Rhys Hoskins has proved last year's power surge wasn't solely the result of playing at hitter-friendly Reading, young right-hander Sixto Sanchez is one of the game's fastest-rising pitching prospects, and second baseman Scott Kingery is enjoying a breakout offensive campaign.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Sixto Sanchez (BA-5, MLB.com-7)
Sanchez making the leap ahead of guys like Crawford and Alfaro is enough to earn him the "prospect on the rise" title. The 18-year-old is already pitching for Single-A Lakewood, where's he's looked right at home with a 2.88 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 32-to-3 K/BB in 34.1 innings. His 6'0", 185-pound frame doesn't offer much projectability, but his mix of polish and present stuff still gives him major upside.
6. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Brent Honeywell
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Willy Adames
|AAA
|1
|3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|DRAFT
|1
|4. OF Jesus Sanchez
|A
|1
|5. RHP Jose De Leon
|AAA
|1
|6. 1B/OF Jake Bauers
|AAA
|1
|7. RHP Jacob Faria
|MLB
|1
|8. 3B Joshua Lowe
|A
|2
|9. SS Lucius Fox
|A
|2
|10. 1B Casey Gillaspie
|AAA
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
Brendan McKay has a chance to be a dynamic talent for the Tampa Bay Rays after going No. 4 overall, and early indications are that the organization will give the Louisville star a chance to continue on as a two-way player.
He slots in right behind right-hander Brent Honeywell and shortstop Willy Adames, both of whom could reach the majors before the 2017 season is over. The same goes for Jose De Leon, Jake Bauers and Casey Gillaspie, while right-hander Jacob Faria has already grabbed a spot in the starting rotation.
The wild card in this system is outfielder Jesus Sanchez. The 19-year-old has made the jump to full-season ball after two stellar rookie league performances and so far he's continued to thrive with a .288/.341/.485 line that includes 11 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI in 56 games.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Lucius Fox (BA-16, MLB.com-14)
Acquired from the San Francisco Giants as part of the Matt Moore trade last July, Fox was shut down for the year shortly after that trade with a foot injury. The 19-year-old is back healthy now and again showing the dynamic skills to be an impact prospect, hitting .282/.355/.370 with 14 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases in Single-A.
5. Houston Astros (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Francis Martes
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Kyle Tucker
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Franklin Perez
|A+
|1
|4. RHP David Paulino
|MLB
|1
|5. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|DRAFT
|1
|6. RHP Forrest Whitley
|A
|1
|7. OF Derek Fisher
|MLB
|1
|8. RHP Rogelio Armenteros
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Corbin Martin
|DRAFT
|2
|10. OF Ramon Laureano
|AA
|2
Graduated: 1B Yuli Gurriel
Farm System Overview
The Houston Astros will have a big decision to make this summer with the team already linked to a number of front-line starting pitchers. Any blockbuster deal would mean likely mean gutting the farm system, and building from within has been the key to their rise up the standings.
Francis Martes and Kyle Tucker are the cream of the prospect crop, while right-hander Franklin Perez has front-line upside in his own right and towering 6'7" righty David Paulino has an impact ceiling as well.
Getting J.B. Bukauskas at No. 15 overall was an absolute steal, and if the team wanted him to make an immediate impact, his fastball/slider mix would play in the big league bullpen right now. Texas A&M ace Corbin Martin was also a great value at No. 56 overall.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Rogelio Armenteros (BA-24, MLB.com-NR)
Signed for just $40,000 out of Cuba in 2014, Armenteros put together an under-the-radar breakout season last year with a 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 127.1 innings over three levels. He's taken his game to another level this year, though, pitching to a 1.64 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 69 strikeouts in 60.1 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi.
4. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. CF Lewis Brinson
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Corey Ray
|A+
|1
|3. LHP Josh Hader
|MLB
|1
|4. IF Isan Diaz
|A+
|1
|5. 2B/OF Keston Hiura
|DRAFT
|1
|6. RHP Luis Ortiz
|AA
|1
|7. RHP Brandon Woodruff
|MLB
|1
|8. SS Mauricio Dubon
|AA
|2
|9. OF Brett Phillips
|AAA
|2
|10. RHP Freddy Peralta
|A+
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The Milwaukee Brewers quickly assembled one of the best farm systems in baseball once they committed to rebuilding, and that collection of young talent is starting to break through as Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff were all called up earlier this month.
Brinson still holds the top prospect spot in the organization as a five-tool talent and potential offensive anchor in center field. Isan Diaz, 2016 first-round pick Corey Ray and 2017 first-round pick Keston Hiura—arguably the best pure hitter in the class—give the team plenty of high-end position-player talent.
The system is also among the deepest in baseball, with at least a dozen prospects capable of pushing their way into that No. 10 spot in the months to come.
Prospect on the Rise: 3B Jake Gatewood (BA-23, MLB.com-26)
Outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Freddy Peralta were strong contenders here, but we'll go with 2014 Competitive Balance Round A pick Jake Gatewood. The transition from shortstop to corner infield means his bat will need to be his carrying tool, and so far this season it has been, as he's hitting .283/.364/.482 with 22 doubles and nine home runs for High-A Carolina. He may never live up to the hype he had entering his senior year of high school, but his power is legit.
3. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 2B Yoan Moncada
|AAA
|1
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|AA
|1
|3. OF Luis Robert
|Rk
|1
|4. RHP Lucas Giolito
|AAA
|1
|5. RHP Alec Hansen
|A+
|1
|6. RHP Reynaldo Lopez
|AAA
|1
|7. C Zack Collins
|A+
|1
|8. RHP Carson Fulmer
|AAA
|2
|9. 3B Jake Burger
|DRAFT
|2
|10. RHP Zack Burdi
|AAA
|2
Graduated: None
Farm System Overview
The Chicago White Sox hold strong in the No. 3 spot in these rankings, despite signing Cuban phenom Luis Robert and drafting college slugger Jake Burger.
That's due in large part to disappointing seasons from Lucas Giolito, Carson Fulmer and Zack Burdi in Triple-A—with Giolito, in particular, looking less and less like the future front-line starter he was viewed as during his time in Washington.
Meanwhile, Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech look like potential franchise cornerstones, and we could look back on the Chris Sale blockbuster as one of those rare trades that actually benefitted both sides. Expect to see plenty more young talent added at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, with the White Sox clearly open for business.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Alec Hansen (BA-10, MLB.com-9)
Hansen might wind up being the steal of the 2015 draft as a second-round pick. After a strong pro debut, he's gone 7-3 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 72.2 innings for Single-A Kannapolis this season. He's showing why he was in the mix to go first overall in last year's draft before an up-and-down spring caused his stock to slip.
2. New York Yankees (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Gleyber Torres
|AAA
|1
|2. OF Clint Frazier
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Blake Rutherford
|A
|1
|4. RHP Chance Adams
|AAA
|1
|5. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AA
|1
|6. RHP Domingo Acevedo
|AA
|1
|7. 3B Miguel Andujar
|AA
|1
|8. RHP James Kaprielian
|INJ
|2
|9. IF Jorge Mateo
|A+
|2
|10. OF Dustin Fowler
|AAA
|2
Graduated: RF Aaron Judge
Farm System Overview
For the record, the New York Yankees had already been bumped down to the No. 2 spot in these rankings before news broke on Monday that Gleyber Torres would undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Aaron Judge graduating to the majors and another Tommy John surgery recipient in James Kaprielian was enough to cost them the top spot, but this is still as deep and talented a farm system as any in baseball.
Chance Adams has jumped into the top pitching prospect spot with an impressive encore to his 2016 breakout performance, Miguel Andujar was deservedly bumped up to Tier 1 status, and Dustin Fowler is poised to make an impact in the majors this season if a role presents itself.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Zack Littell (BA-24, MLB.com-23)
Littell was acquired from the Seattle Mariners during the offseason in exchange for reliever James Pazos in what could wind up being an absolute steal. The 21-year-old righty has gone 9-1 with a 1.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 73.1 innings, and while his stuff isn't overpowering, his ability to throw strikes makes him a back-of-the-rotation candidate.
1. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Ozzie Albies
|AAA
|1
|2. LHP Kolby Allard
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Mike Soroka
|AA
|1
|4. OF Ronald Acuna
|AA
|1
|5. SS Kevin Maitan
|Rk
|1
|6. RHP Kyle Wright
|DRAFT
|1
|7. RHP Ian Anderson
|A
|1
|8. LHP Sean Newcomb
|MLB
|1
|9. LHP Luiz Gohara
|AA
|2
|10. OF Cristian Pache
|A
|2
Graduated: SS Dansby Swanson
Farm System Overview
Despite graduating No. 1 prospect Dansby Swanson to the majors, the Atlanta Braves move into the No. 1 spot in our farm system rankings.
The gift that was Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright slipping to them at No. 5 overall certainly played a role in their ranking, as did the continued development of a number of their incumbent pitching prospects.
Truth be told, you could make a case for any of their top six prospects being the top one in the organization and there's no shortage of depth beyond the 10 players listed above.
Guys like Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, Joey Wentz, Kyle Muller, Touki Toussaint, Austin Riley and Travis Demeritte would all be top prospects in almost any other organization, and that combination of elite talent and overall depth has earned them the No. 1 ranking.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Cristian Pache (BA-13, MLB.com-15)
Ronald Acuna and Kevin Maitan get the bulk of the attention among teenage position players, but Pace deserves a nod as well. The 18-year-old is hitting .300/.354/.360 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases for Single-A Rome and there's still significant power potential for him to grow into.
All minor league stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, while college stats come via The Baseball Cube.