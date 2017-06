Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems, Post-2017 MLB Draft

30 of 30

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. SS Ozzie Albies AAA 1 2. LHP Kolby Allard AA 1 3. RHP Mike Soroka AA 1 4. OF Ronald Acuna AA 1 5. SS Kevin Maitan Rk 1 6. RHP Kyle Wright DRAFT 1 7. RHP Ian Anderson A 1 8. LHP Sean Newcomb MLB 1 9. LHP Luiz Gohara AA 2 10. OF Cristian Pache A 2 Graduated: SS Dansby Swanson

Farm System Overview

Despite graduating No. 1 prospect Dansby Swanson to the majors, the Atlanta Braves move into the No. 1 spot in our farm system rankings.

The gift that was Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright slipping to them at No. 5 overall certainly played a role in their ranking, as did the continued development of a number of their incumbent pitching prospects.

Truth be told, you could make a case for any of their top six prospects being the top one in the organization and there's no shortage of depth beyond the 10 players listed above.

Guys like Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, Joey Wentz, Kyle Muller, Touki Toussaint, Austin Riley and Travis Demeritte would all be top prospects in almost any other organization, and that combination of elite talent and overall depth has earned them the No. 1 ranking.

Prospect on the Rise: OF Cristian Pache (BA-13, MLB.com-15)

Ronald Acuna and Kevin Maitan get the bulk of the attention among teenage position players, but Pace deserves a nod as well. The 18-year-old is hitting .300/.354/.360 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases for Single-A Rome and there's still significant power potential for him to grow into.

