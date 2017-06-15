Blimp at US Open Catches Fire, Crashes; Pilot Injured

Morry Gash/Associated Press

A blimp covering the start of the 2017 U.S. Open from above caught fire and crashed, per Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News.

According to the official U.S. Open account, the pilot was injured but first responders were at the scene. Shortly after the reports came in, emergency personnel were tending to someone on the ground in a field east of the golf course, aerial footage from CNN affiliate WTMJ showed.

CNN’s Dan Moriarty provided a statement from USGA:

"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11:15 a.m. CDT. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

Multiple Twitter users captured the blimp's descent to the ground:

Thursday featured the first round of the major championship in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

Mike Hall of Big Ten Network described the event: