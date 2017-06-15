Warriors Championship Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the second time in three years, the streets of Oakland filled with raucous Golden State Warriors fans celebrating an NBA championship.

The Warriors held their championship celebration parade Thursday, and it was filled with your typical array of adult beverages, memorable quotes and some not-so-subtle jabs at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Much in the same way LeBron's Ultimate Warrior shirt he wore a year ago drew headlines, the same can be said for the T-shirts at the Warriors parade. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both had the Twittersphere buzzing with their apparel choices:

Curry's shirt was an obvious ode to his "Make That Old" campaign with Under Armour from the preseason, which highlighted his team's desire to make its 3-1 collapse in 2016 a thing of the past.

"I remember exactly where I was this time last year, and it wasn't a great feeling. But everything that we went through as a team, individually, as an organization, makes this day so much sweeter," Curry said.

Green's, meanwhile, was classic grade-A shade. The "Q" in "quickie" uses the same font as Quicken Loans Arena and makes reference to Golden State's relatively breezy five-game romp over LeBron and the Cavs.

Not that LeBron stayed quiet during the parade. After debuting a new bald look earlier in the day, the four-time MVP took to Instagram and responded to Draymond with some ether of his own:

(For the record, yes, Russell Westbrook did like that picture. And, yes, that is hilarious.)

Then there was a complete petty war that continued to go down during the parade, and it was wonderful:

"Sometimes I get tired of doing the humble thing, I want to be more like Draymond," coach Steve Kerr said. "I think we all wish we could be Draymond sometimes—look at his shirt. I love Draymond. We got a team full of humble Warriors, and then we got one guy that's just going to stir up the pot every day. And thank God we do, because we need that pot stirred."

Green continued to stir the pot when addressing the crowd, mocking James' claim he'd never been part of a superteam:

A fan rocking a LeBron jersey in plain sight had no qualms about making his way through the parade crowd:

While some Warriors spent the day hanging out on social media and documenting the festivities, Zaza Pachulia, uh, did not. He went full old-school with the video camera:

Mike Brown, who is currently still cashing checks from his time as Cavaliers head coach, also seemed to be enjoying the glow of winning a ring:

Kevin Durant, who won Finals MVP after scoring 30-plus points in all five games of the series, once again brought his mother along to bask in his celebration. Wanda and Kevin Durant spoke of their experience on the journey to the championship with NBA TV:

Durant was also the recipient of some new, hilarious nicknames before he addressed the crowd:

Not subdued? Ian Clark. The Warriors guard broke out some surprising gymnastic moves while Curry filmed:

A number of celebrities and Bay Area sports legends were also in attendance. Bay rappers G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B., E-40 and Too $hort were all along for the ride, as were former baseball stars Rickey Henderson and Barry Bonds. If you ever wanted Too $hort and Warriors Dance Mom in the same photo, this was your day:

In case you're wondering, yes, Toaster Guy was also in attendance:

In a nutshell, it was everything you could possibly want from a team's championship celebration. There was pettiness to the fullest, a drove of people in the streets and celebrities galore.

It's become a bit cliche, but it's fair to say this parade was greater than anything we've seen before. Your move, rest of the NBA.