Kyle Schwarber Crushes a Home Run off Matt Harvey

Kyle Schwarber Crushes a Home Run off Matt HarveyJune 14, 2017
Not sure what this baseball ever did to @kschwarb12 … #Crushed https://t.co/3EQRJVCwrT2017-6-15 00:20:01
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber clearly wasn't intimidated by facing "The Dark Knight" during Wednesday's contest against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
In the top of the fourth inning with a runner on first, Schwarber blasted the first pitch Matt Harvey delivered deep to right field.
There was no doubt the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat. The 24-year-old took some time to admire his work as his two-run homer sailed beyond the Shea Bridge located behind the bullpen.
The baseball officially traveled 467 feet, but those who saw the shot couldn't be blamed for questioning that figure:
#Math https://t.co/zfYsjw9vc62017-6-15 00:12:02
Kyle Schwarber just destroyed a baseball. That went 467 and was 113.6 mph off the bat. All due respect to @statcast, that went 7,000 miles. https://t.co/HCdVrPV29F2017-6-15 00:11:35
