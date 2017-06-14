Kyle Schwarber Crushes a Home Run off Matt Harvey

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber clearly wasn't intimidated by facing "The Dark Knight" during Wednesday's contest against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

In the top of the fourth inning with a runner on first, Schwarber blasted the first pitch Matt Harvey delivered deep to right field.

There was no doubt the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat. The 24-year-old took some time to admire his work as his two-run homer sailed beyond the Shea Bridge located behind the bullpen.

The baseball officially traveled 467 feet, but those who saw the shot couldn't be blamed for questioning that figure:

