Most Hyped Blue-Chip MMA Prospect Ever Aaron Pico Set to Debut at Bellator NYC

Most Hyped Blue-Chip MMA Prospect Ever Aaron Pico Set to Debut at Bellator NYCJune 23, 2017
Bellator NYC is live on pay-per-view on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
The event will feature the MMA debut of Aaron Pico, the most hyped prospect in the sport's history.
Why are so many eyes on a Bellator fighter who hasn't competed yet?
Watch the video above to meet MMA's next blue-chip prospect.