Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight AnnouncementJune 14, 2017
After months of anticipation, a fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is finally happening.
The bout will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.
Mayweather confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday:
McGregor announced the fight on his Instagram account as well, although he added a jab with a picture of Floyd Mayweather Sr. instead:
While details about the pay-per-view are still to come, Darren Rovell of ESPN noted how much fans would be willing to pay for such a match:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
An astounding 42% of nearly 63,000 voters say they'd pay $100 for Mayweather-McGregor. If that's the case, prepare for PPV to be $125. https://t.co/nwN5HYRB2K2017-6-14 20:03:46
Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting noted the importance of the date itself:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
@KevinI The date is a huge coup for all involved. They may have lost 9/16 to GGG-Canelo, but they now beat them to the proverbial PPV punch.2017-6-14 21:09:27
Predictions for the fight have started pouring in, with the debate likely to only grow as we get closer to the actual date:
Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN
I don't think Conor McGregor will land 10 good punches on Floyd the entire fight. And Floyd will get an easy win. But I'll pay $100 to see.2017-6-14 20:58:40
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
(is there any reason to believe Mayweather-McGregor is going to be a close fight)2017-6-14 21:10:45
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
None of you actually think McGregor has a chance of making this a somewhat competitive fight right? He won't land a good punch on Floyd2017-6-14 21:09:44
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
I will pick the undefeated all-time great boxer over the guy who has zero professional boxing matches2017-6-14 21:40:52
Justin Hartling of OddsShark broke it down from a betting perspective:
Justin Hartling @justinhartling
Mayweather vs McGregor line first opened on November 17, five days after UFC 205. Money has been steadily coming in on Conor since. https://t.co/t0nGvuu5NQ2017-6-14 21:09:28
Even those not expecting a good battle will probably tune in:
Martenzie Johnson @Martenzie
Me: Floyd vs Mcgregor is stupid and anyone who watches is stupid Also me on Aug 26: https://t.co/5pGmUdUQc42017-6-14 21:27:53
Of course, many were excited about the lead-up to the fight alone:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Looks like Mayweather-McGregor is happening on Aug. 26. Mark your calendars. Hype and trash talk leading up to this mega fight will be epic!2017-6-14 21:04:49
Patrick Wyman @Patrick_Wyman
Mayweather-McGregor is going to be one ridiculous-ass spectacle. The fight will be terrible, so the build had better be insane.2017-6-14 20:59:47
Peter Rosenberg @Rosenbergradio
McGregor-Mayweather is on for Aug 26th....it will be a total sh*t show...and I will enjoy every bit of it !!!2017-6-14 21:08:59
Luke Thomas @lthomasnews
Mayweather-McGregor is OK on its own, but it's as perfect a storm as they come for the most idiotic fight analysis and casual hot takes.2017-6-14 21:18:06
FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio
"Conor McGregor won't win... But that doesn't matter." @ClayTravis on how crazy the build-up to this fight will be: https://t.co/ZZpHMHiEPt https://t.co/wPYx0EWMsJ2017-6-14 21:19:28
While Nate Diaz poked fun at his familiar nemesis in McGregor:
McGregor has only competed in UFC professionally, and while a lot of his talent comes from his punching ability, the transition to boxing will be a tough one. Taking on one of the best ever to compete in the sport only makes it more difficult, as Mayweather comes in with a 49-0 career record.
In any case, it's been an impressive journey for the Irish star, as noted by Michael Stets of MMA on SiriusXM:
Michael Stets @Michael_Stets
In 4 years, Conor McGregor went from making 8K/8K in first UFC fight to winning 2 titles to getting fight booked vs Floyd Mayweather. Insane2017-6-14 21:32:31
The fight will be difficult to predict, but at the least, it should be entertaining.