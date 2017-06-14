Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After months of anticipation, a fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is finally happening.

The bout will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Mayweather confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday:

McGregor announced the fight on his Instagram account as well, although he added a jab with a picture of Floyd Mayweather Sr. instead:

While details about the pay-per-view are still to come, Darren Rovell of ESPN noted how much fans would be willing to pay for such a match:

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting noted the importance of the date itself:

Predictions for the fight have started pouring in, with the debate likely to only grow as we get closer to the actual date:

Justin Hartling of OddsShark broke it down from a betting perspective:

Even those not expecting a good battle will probably tune in:

Of course, many were excited about the lead-up to the fight alone:

While Nate Diaz poked fun at his familiar nemesis in McGregor:

McGregor has only competed in UFC professionally, and while a lot of his talent comes from his punching ability, the transition to boxing will be a tough one. Taking on one of the best ever to compete in the sport only makes it more difficult, as Mayweather comes in with a 49-0 career record.

In any case, it's been an impressive journey for the Irish star, as noted by Michael Stets of MMA on SiriusXM:

The fight will be difficult to predict, but at the least, it should be entertaining.