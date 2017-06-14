Kevin Durant Received Text from Former President Barack Obama After Finals Win

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama sent a congratulatory text to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant following the team's championship win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Obama did not compliment the Finals MVP on scoring 30-plus points each game. Instead, he focused on the other end of the floor.

"Congrats, your defense was really good,' which was random," Durant told The Ringer's Bill Simmons when asked what Obama said.



Obama also told Durant to "enjoy it, have some fun" following his first title win. Durant told Simmons the most surprising text he got after the victory was from his high-school girlfriend.

Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, earning all 11 votes for Finals MVP. The Warriors finished the postseason 16-1, including a record 15 straight wins to start out.

"The way that he embraced the opportunity in the Finals, it was unbelievable," Stephen Curry told reporters. "It's kind of crazy to think about the conversations we had this summer and going into the year about how we can both mesh and do what we do and be the players that we are. And [to] see it come to life in this series, it was unbelievable."

This was Durant's second Finals appearance. He lost to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in 2012 as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors lured him to Golden State last summer with promises of creating an everlasting dynasty, and there's no real reason to believe they won't.

Durant, Curry and Andre Iguodala are free agents this summer, but money will likely be no object in retaining this core for the foreseeable future. The Warriors are owned by multi-billionaire Joe Lacob and are set to move into what could be the NBA's premier arena in 2019.

With any luck, this won't be the last text Durant's receiving from the former POTUS.