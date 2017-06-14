Floyd Mayweather Approved to Promote August Date for Rumored Conor McGregor Bout

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

A potential Aug. 26 date for the long-rumored Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is back on the table.

Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell announced Wednesday that Mayweather Promotions received approval to promote a boxing event Aug. 26, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe called the Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday night "to get Aug. 26...back on agenda and date approved."

This comes one day after Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, said Mayweather's camp verbally retracted the Aug. 26 date request prior to a commission meeting, per Pugmire.

ESPN's Dan Rafael reported Tuesday that Mayweather Promotions planned to ask the commission for an Aug. 26 date to promote a boxing match that was expected to be the showdown between Mayweather and McGregor.

Last month, UFC President Dana White announced McGregor signed his half of the contract for the proposed superfight and that negotiations with Mayweather could begin.

Mayweather still hasn't signed his side of the deal that would make the fight official. The 40-year-old undefeated multi-division champion hasn't fought since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.