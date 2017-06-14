Eric Decker Reportedly Having Free-Agent Meeting with Tennessee Titans

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker is meeting with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The New York Jets released Decker on Monday after they were unable to find a trade partner.

The 30-year-old wideout missed 13 games last season due to a partially torn rotator cuff.

Decker underwent surgery on his shoulder and on his hip to repair a torn labrum during the fall, but he declared himself healthy in May.

In 2015, Decker formed a dynamic receiver duo with Brandon Marshall for the Jets, as he registered 80 receptions for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Decker spent three seasons with the Jets after previously playing four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

With Peyton Manning at the helm, Decker had two seasons in which he topped 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns during his tenure in Denver.

The Titans used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft to select Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, but they can still afford to add more weapons for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Rishard Matthews is the team's leading returning receiver after racking up 945 yards last season. Putting Decker alongside him and Davis would give Tennessee a deep and talented receiver group.