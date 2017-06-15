The Next Landon Collins? Projecting 2nd-Year Breakouts

1 of 14

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It looked as though Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was going to become a rookie sensation when the No. 2 overall pick out of North Dakota State posted a 103.5 passer rating and a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during Philadelphia's 3-1 start to the 2016 campaign.

That didn't happen.

Instead, from Week 6 on, Wentz's 72.3 passer rating ranked 27th among 27 quarterbacks with at least 250 attempts. In that 12-game span, he threw 13 interceptions and just nine touchdown passes.

But Wentz still proved in that small early-season sample that he can lead an NFL offense. He looked like an experienced veteran during the first month of the season, and he certainly showed that he can make every throw required of a franchise quarterback.

He lost the benefit of the element of surprise as the season wore on and defenses adjusted, and it didn't help that his receiving corps seemed to frequently let him down.

It's a new year, though, and Wentz wasn't really supposed to become a star immediately as a raw Missouri Valley Football Conference product. He should benefit from a full offseason with head coach/quarterback guru Doug Pederson, and the Eagles have given him plenty of extra support on offense with the addition of former 1,000-yard receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, as well as 1,000-yard running back LeGarrette Blount.

Wentz himself still has to deliver, but the stars certainly appear to be aligned.