Kent State OL Tyler Heintz Dies After Offseason Workout

CRAIG LASSIG/Associated Press

Kent State University offensive lineman Tyler Heintz, an incoming freshman, died Tuesday morning after he was transported to the hospital following conditioning drills.

According to a statement from the school, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Portage County Coroner Dr. Dean DePerro told the Record-Courier an autopsy will be performed on Heintz, but he said results may not be concluded for weeks.

According to the Plain Dealer's Elton Alexander, Heintz is the second Kent State football player who has died in the last four years.

In 2013, center Jason Bitsko was found unresponsive in his off-campus bedroom. The coroner later determined Bitsko died from natural causes.