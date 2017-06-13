5th-Grade QB Titan Lacaden Offered Scholarship by University of Hawaii

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Titan Lacaden‏, an 11-year-old quarterback, announced that Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich offered him a scholarship Saturday in a post on Twitter:

"[Rolovich] said he likes Titan and what he does. We both agreed that he's different, he carries himself differently," his father, Frank Lacaden, said, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com. "They said they want to offer a scholarship and asked me how I felt about it. I know what my older son went through in the recruiting process and it's difficult, especially with us being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. So when opportunity knocks, you answer the door."

Rolovich's relationship with the Lacaden family dates back to his time at Nevada. The Hawaii coach was the offensive coordinator at Nevada when Jake Lacaden, Titan's brother, was playing linebacker for the school.

Frank Lacaden took Titan and his All Blacks Crusaders team to Hawaii's football camp Saturday, where the parties all met.

Rolovich sent out a tweet to FAU coach Lane Kiffin, who'd recently made headlines by offering scholarships to a sixth- and seventh-grader:

These types of offers are nonbinding from all sides and, for the most part, are about establishing relationships and creating headlines. The NCAA has strict guidelines for when formal scholarships can be offered, and even those can be pulled until the moment a national letter of intent gets signed.