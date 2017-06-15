MLB Metrics 101: The MLB Draft's Biggest No. 1 Pick Fails

0 of 12

Al Behrman/Associated Press

Wasting the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft is bad. What's even worse is wasting the pick and missing out on a generational talent.

What are the most extreme examples of that? Sounds like a job for Bleacher Report's MLB Metrics 101.

Hello, and welcome back. This week's topic is the biggest No. 1 pick fails in MLB draft history. This is not to be confused with the biggest No. 1 "busts," which strictly involves looking at which picks turned out the worst.

Looking for the biggest "fails" involves looking at both each year's No. 1 pick and the best player to emerge from the first round that year. In essence: Where are the biggest gaps between the player who actually went No. 1 and who, in a perfect would, should have gone No. 1?

So strap on some hindsight goggles if you have 'em. And for more on how this is going to work, read on.