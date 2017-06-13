Danica Patrick Responds to Booing Fans: 'I'm a Person, Too. I Have Feelings.'

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick confronted fans who booed when security denied their autograph requests at Friday's Pocono 400 qualifier.

Upon hearing the jeers, she turned back and addressed the crowd with an earnest appeal to humanity:

"Since I'm old, instead of taking the booing, I want to tell you, I'm doing the very best I can. I mean, If you're a real fan, you know that I'm not just like…my job is not to sign autographs, right? My job is to drive a car and to tell the crew chief what's going on. I don't appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. I'm a [expletive] person; you know what I mean? I'm a person, too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I'll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car. So please understand that."

Patrick's speech won over one fan, who thanked her and encouraged her to "keep your chin up."

After successfully qualifying for the race, Patrick finished 16th in Sunday's Pocono 400 at Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

[YouTube, h/t For The Win]