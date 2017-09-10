    David Johnson Suffers Wrist Injury vs. Lions

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, in Seattle. Maybe it's his cheerful smile or his squeeky clean character. Or his devastatingly athletic performances on the field. All these things have helped Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson top the latest ``Rising 50'' list of players likely to break out and rank among next season's best sellers of licensed merachandise. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
    John Froschauer/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals announced running back David Johnson suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

    According to Pro Football Talk, initial X-rays on Johnson's wrist were negative. He'll have an MRI on Monday.

    If Johnson is forced to miss time, it would be a nightmare scenario for the Cardinals. They rely upon him as a key component in their offense as both a rusher and pass-catcher.

    The former third-round pick flashed his potential as a rookie in 2015, but he proved to be one of the NFL's most dynamic players in 2016 while earning a Pro Bowl spot and a first-team All-Pro nod. Johnson led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns, and he racked up 80 catches.

    Johnson suffered a knee injury in the Cardinals' final regular-season game last year, but he avoided tendon damage and didn't need to undergo surgery, according to ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. His ability to stay on the field has helped fuel his success over the past two seasons.

    "I never really got fatigued," Johnson said in the offseason, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. "Those tough defense games against Seattle and the Rams, those games might feel a little sore, but that's not until the adrenaline comes down. I never really feel too bad."

    Johnson's injury will put far more pressure on the rest of the backfield until he returns. Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams will get the first chances at backfield touches if Johnson is unable to play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

