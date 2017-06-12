Ken Griffey Jr.'s Son Trey Waived by Colts 2 Months After Signing as UDFA

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Trey Griffey's time with the Indianapolis Colts didn't last too long.

The team announced Monday the decision to waive the receiver due to injury, adding Chris Briggs as a replacement. If the son of Ken Griffey Jr. clears waivers, he will return to the Colts on the injured reserve list.

The 6'2" player was signed as an undrafted free agent in May and participated in the team's three-day rookie minicamp. Unfortunately, he picked up an undisclosed injury in the process and now will have to wait to potentially make an impact at the NFL level.

Griffey finished his career at Arizona with 79 catches for 1,241 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 after a senior season where he tallied 382 yards at 16.6 yards per catch.

Although the Colts have invested some early picks at receiver in recent years, the injury history of Donte Moncrief and the disappointing showing of Phillip Dorsett so far has created openings on the depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton.