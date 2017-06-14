Rounding Up Latest Dallas Cowboys Offseason Buzz

Rounding Up Latest Dallas Cowboys Offseason BuzzJune 14, 2017
With this being the last week of the Dallas Cowboys' minicamp and scheduled offseason activities, there shouldn't be much news coming out of the team for the next few months.
However, as we all know, Dallas can dominate the news cycle all year long, so it won't be shocking if new rumors and notes pop up over the next few weeks.
As we head into the summer and the last few months without football, here is the latest offseason buzz surrounding the Cowboys.
Will Jaylon Smith Be Ready for Week 1?
The biggest question of the offseason for the Cowboys revolves around second-year linebacker Jaylon Smith.
Everyone wants to know if he will be ready for the team's opening game against the Giants. Truthfully, nobody inside of the Dallas organization really knows that answer.
Here's what we know for sure. The nerves in Smith's knee and foot are regenerating and are, in fact, firing to some degree. We know this because it's been reported that he's been able to lift his toes and his foot at least a little. However, he still does not have full control of his foot, hence the reason he is still wearing the AFO brace.
Throughout OTAs and minicamp, the Cowboys have been cautious with Smith. He hasn't practiced in consecutive days this offseason as the team is trying to not overwork him this summer.
The real key will be how he performs once the pads come on in training camp or if he's even allowed to compete in August. If he seems to handle contact well in camp, all systems should be good to go for the season.
While this offseason has been encouraging for Smith, he's still a long way away from making plays on the field on Sundays.
Will he be ready for the start of the season or for the season at all for the matter? There's no way to know for sure. But the odds to seem likely that we will see him playing in the NFL at some point. When that happens is anyone's guess.
Will Ezekiel Elliott Be Suspended?
Last month, an NFL official told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the league is still investigating Ezekiel Elliott for actions that may have occurred months before the Cowboys drafted him in April of 2016.
The case has been open since July of 2016, and the league has not yet commented on any details they have or have not found.
Elliott's case stems from a woman telling police that he choked her and tried to hit her in the face in February of 2016. However, the Columbus police did not file charges against Elliott after deciding that the information available was too inconsistent. No legal action was taken against the Cowboys running back.
However, knowing commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL need less evidence than law enforcement to find a player in breach of the league's Personal Conduct Policy, it's impossible to say one way or another what could happen to Elliott down the road.
In the meantime, Elliott turned over phone records and other documents to the NFL office, hoping that the league could close the case for good.
Elliott could be suspended by the league, but until all the information comes out, he and his team will simply have to remain patient and hope for a positive outcome.
Can Dak Prescott Be Better in 2017?
A few weeks ago, NFL.com's Gil Brandt tweeted that Dak Prescott had improved in every offseason drill that the Cowboys asked him to take part in. He improved in vertical leap, three-cone, bench press, among others.
That begs the question: Can Prescott improve on his 2016 season after making drastic strides this offseason?
After winning Rookie of the Year and leading his team to an NFC-best 13-3 record as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, a better season in 2017 seems difficult. However, there are reasons to expect Prescott to not only improve next season but to significantly step up his game in his sophomore season.
At this time last year, Prescott was battling with Jameill Showers (who has since been moved to safety) for the third-string job heading into training camp.
For most of the offseason, Prescott was the third or even fourth quarterback in line for snaps. With a full year starting under his belt, he is now seeing as many reps as he wants with the first string, as opposed to one or two a day.
And with Dallas knowing Prescott is the quarterback of the future, the team can build a playbook around his skill set instead of doing so mid-year. He should have a much better control of the offense and more rapport with the starting receivers.
I fully expect Prescott to improve on his fantastic rookie season as he grows into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Is the Rico Gathers Hype Warranted?
There is a lot of hype surrounding the Cowboys' sixth-round pick from a year ago. With the 217th pick in the 2016 draft, the Cowboys' selected tight end Rico Gathers from Baylor. At the time, he was a relative unknown who the team selected in hopes that they could teach him the game in the next few years.
Gathers is a basketball convert from Baylor who spent most of the 2016 season on the practice squad learning the tight end position. While he only played a few drives in the preseason and didn't play a single snap during the regular season, expectations are high for him entering his sophomore season.
But is the offseason hype warranted for Gathers and, more importantly, what should the team and fans expect from him heading into 2017?
While it's true that the 23-year-old has seen many reps with the first team, part of that is due to the fact that James Hanna and Geoff Swaim haven't participated at all this offseason as they rehab from injuries.
Gathers clearly has the size and athletic ability the Cowboys want in their tight ends, but he's still learning the game. It would be unwise to assume he plays much this year, but if he can make the roster and show that he belongs on the field as a blocker and as a receiver, then there will be hope going forward that he could be a starting tight end in the NFL.
But the offseason hype has gone too far. Tight ends take time to develop, especially ones who are new to the game. However, that doesn't mean we can't be excited about what Gathers could become.
Until the pads come on, it's all just hype. He's doing all the right things to make the roster in 2017, but none of it matters until the games begin.
Can Chaz Green Play Left Guard?
With La'el Collins making the permanent switch to right tackle, that leaves third-year offensive lineman Chaz Green without a home.
In 2016, Green was the team's swing tackle, filling in for the injured Tyron Smith for two games.
When Green was on the field, he was surprisingly good, showing that he has starting ability. However, he just hasn't been able to stay on the field enough for the team to rely on him for a full season.
During the offseason, the Cowboys have experimented with moving Green inside to guard, and he will likely compete with veterans Jonathan Cooper and Byron Bell for a starting job in 2017 at left guard.
The 25-year-old has the feet and length to play inside, but I worry he may not have enough quickness or balance to handle some of the more disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL.
Ultimately, Green will serve as the team's swing tackle, even if he does happen to start at left guard. He's proved that he can play either tackle spots, and the Cowboys have more depth at guard to replace him if an injury were to happen to Smith or Collins.
This is a big year for Green as he will try to prove that he can not only start in the league but can also stay out of the trainer's room and stay healthy.
When Will the Cowboys Sign Zack Martin to a Long-Term Deal?
After picking up Zack Martin's fifth-year option this offseason, the Cowboys have him under contract for the next two seasons. However, Dallas likes to sign their own players quickly in order to prevent them from getting close to hitting free agency.
With the money that was saved by releasing Tony Romo as a June 1 cut, the question becomes: When will the Cowboys sign Martin to a long-term deal now that they have cap space? The answer could come in camp, but a potentially more fascinating question is if the team will make Martin a "Cowboy for life," much as they did with Tyron Smith.
Martin is due a little more than $11 million over the next two season, according to Over The Cap. As the cap continues to rise each season, the Cowboys would be smart to give Martin his extension sooner, rather than later.
He's already been selected to three Pro Bowls, including being voted First-Team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. The longer Martin plays, the higher his price tag will go.
I fully expect the Cowboys to be in contact with Martin's agents over the next few months, and I believe they will get a contract done before the start of the season. He's just too important to the team to let a contract dispute hang over him and the rest of the roster.
Expect Martin to become a Cowboy for life by Week 1 of the NFL season.