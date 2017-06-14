Rounding Up Latest Dallas Cowboys Offseason Buzz

1 of 6

LM Otero/Associated Press

The biggest question of the offseason for the Cowboys revolves around second-year linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Everyone wants to know if he will be ready for the team's opening game against the Giants. Truthfully, nobody inside of the Dallas organization really knows that answer.

Here's what we know for sure. The nerves in Smith's knee and foot are regenerating and are, in fact, firing to some degree. We know this because it's been reported that he's been able to lift his toes and his foot at least a little. However, he still does not have full control of his foot, hence the reason he is still wearing the AFO brace.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, the Cowboys have been cautious with Smith. He hasn't practiced in consecutive days this offseason as the team is trying to not overwork him this summer.

The real key will be how he performs once the pads come on in training camp or if he's even allowed to compete in August. If he seems to handle contact well in camp, all systems should be good to go for the season.

While this offseason has been encouraging for Smith, he's still a long way away from making plays on the field on Sundays.

Will he be ready for the start of the season or for the season at all for the matter? There's no way to know for sure. But the odds to seem likely that we will see him playing in the NFL at some point. When that happens is anyone's guess.