Falcons NT Dontari Poe to Earn $125,000 If He Makes 340-Pound Weight Goal

Falcons NT Dontari Poe to Earn $125,000 If He Makes 340-Pound Weight GoalJune 12, 2017
Nose tackle Dontari Poe's one-year contract with his new team, the Atlanta Falcons, contains weight incentives. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported March 18 that the 26-year-old could make an additional $500,000 if he consistently meets his goals.
On Monday, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported that if the scale reads 340 on Tuesday, Poe will get a $125,000 boost:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Another notable weigh-in this week: if Falcons NT Dontari Poe weighs 340 pounds or less tomorrow, he earns $125,000. https://t.co/58AkLzWM4H2017-6-12 13:17:09
This isn't an uncommon practice. Yates' report came in response to a similar note from Adam Schefter on Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Seahawks' RB Eddie Lacy has his second Seattle weigh-in today. If he weighs 250 pounds or less - cha-ching: $55,000. That's a lot of pizza.2017-6-12 09:53:10
Poe, who is listed at 346 pounds, told ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure on June 1 that he isn't sweating the weigh-ins.
"Oh, it's pretty smooth," Poe said. "I'm pretty much where I need to be. So as long as I keep doing that, I'll be all right.''
[Twitter]