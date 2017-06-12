Falcons NT Dontari Poe to Earn $125,000 If He Makes 340-Pound Weight Goal

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Nose tackle Dontari Poe's one-year contract with his new team, the Atlanta Falcons, contains weight incentives. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported March 18 that the 26-year-old could make an additional $500,000 if he consistently meets his goals.

On Monday, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported that if the scale reads 340 on Tuesday, Poe will get a $125,000 boost:

This isn't an uncommon practice. Yates' report came in response to a similar note from Adam Schefter on Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy.

Poe, who is listed at 346 pounds, told ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure on June 1 that he isn't sweating the weigh-ins.

"Oh, it's pretty smooth," Poe said. "I'm pretty much where I need to be. So as long as I keep doing that, I'll be all right.''

[Twitter]