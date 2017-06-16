Pablo Sandoval and 2017's Struggling MLB Stars It's Time to Give Up On

0 of 7

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

No MLB team wants to dump a sunk cost. Doing so admits failure and wastes resources on someone paid handsomely under the assumption of filling a large role.

In some cases, an organization has no choice. A well-compensated player won't help as a benchwarmer or devalued trade chip, but these players have provided below-replacement production two months into 2017. Past glory or expected upside doesn't always match the current reality.

Not every case demands the same action. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily an endorsement to ditch a player—mostly veterans—without a second thought. The lone guy aged below 30 may need an excursion to the disabled list, even if he's merely recovering from a case of the awfuls.

Regardless of the solution, the following laggards can't keep derailing their squads as regular starters.