Sebastian Telfair Arrested on Gun, Controlled Substance Charges

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York police arrested former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair on charges of gun possession, NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Ida Siegal reported Sunday.

According to Fox Sports' Aaron Torres, Telfair is also facing a charge related to possession of a controlled substance.

Myles Miller of PIX11 News shared a photo of the possessions confiscated by law enforcement personnel:

Torres reported police officers pulled over Telfair and Jami Thomas Sunday morning after noticing the lights on their vehicle were turned off. Officers arrested the pair after noticing a lit marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle and discovered the guns following a subsequent search.

In April 2007, Telfair was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun in Yonkers, New York. He pleaded guilty, which drew a three-game suspension from the NBA in October 2008.

Telfair was a first-round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. He played for eight different teams over his 10-year NBA career. The 32-year-old last appeared for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014-15.