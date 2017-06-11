Eddie Lacy Reportedly Faces 2nd Seahawks Weigh-in to Activate Contract Bonus

Eddie Lacy Reportedly Faces 2nd Seahawks Weigh-in to Activate Contract BonusJune 11, 2017
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has a weigh-in Monday to potentially earn the latest bonus in his contract, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.
This will be the second of seven weigh-ins the Seahawks added as part of his one-year deal. If he comes in at 250 pounds or less, he will earn $55,000.
He earned his first bonus by weighing 253 pounds on May 15, under what was then a 255-pound mark.
Field Yates of ESPN broke down the full schedule of bonuses:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Eddie Lacy's weight incentives breakdown ($55k for each month achieved) May: 255 lbs June & August: 250 lbs September-December: 245 lbs2017-3-16 23:36:28
Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in March that Lacy weighed 267 pounds during his visits as a free agent, up from his listed weight of 234 during the regular season.
The 26-year-old was limited to just five games last year due to injuries, totaling a career-low 360 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. Though the former Pro Bowler chose to move on from the Packers, the team retained Ty Montgomery and selected three running backs in the NFL draft.
Seattle will hope the reduced weight and improved motivation helps Lacy improve a squad that ranked 25th in rushing yards last season.