Eddie Lacy Reportedly Faces 2nd Seahawks Weigh-in to Activate Contract Bonus

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has a weigh-in Monday to potentially earn the latest bonus in his contract, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.

This will be the second of seven weigh-ins the Seahawks added as part of his one-year deal. If he comes in at 250 pounds or less, he will earn $55,000.

He earned his first bonus by weighing 253 pounds on May 15, under what was then a 255-pound mark.

Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in March that Lacy weighed 267 pounds during his visits as a free agent, up from his listed weight of 234 during the regular season.

The 26-year-old was limited to just five games last year due to injuries, totaling a career-low 360 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. Though the former Pro Bowler chose to move on from the Packers, the team retained Ty Montgomery and selected three running backs in the NFL draft.

Seattle will hope the reduced weight and improved motivation helps Lacy improve a squad that ranked 25th in rushing yards last season.