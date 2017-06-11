Daniel Franco in Coma After Surgery to Stop Brain Bleeds After KO from Jose Haro

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Daniel Franco is in a coma after the boxer suffered a knockout loss to Jose Haro Saturday night, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com.

The featherweight "was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds."

"At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery," manager Ray Chaparro said. "We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time."

The bout, which took place at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, was for the vacant USBA featherweight title. Haro knocked Franco down in the eighth, and while he recovered, Franco was eventually knocked out later in the round.

Although the fighter was alert following the match, he was removed on a stretcher before heading to the hospital.