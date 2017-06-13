Winners and Losers of New York Giants' Offseason so Far

1 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

So far, so good for first-round draft pick Evan Engram, who, despite the non-contact nature of the spring practices, appears to be everything the Giants thought he might be when they selected him 23rd overall.

Engram has been lining up in multiple spots on the Giants offense, including in the backfield, in the slot and split wide. He has created a mismatch against the smaller, more athletic defenders, a battle he has won more often than not.

In fact, Engram's growing belief in what he's being asked to do has given the Giants coaching staff more confidence to use more two-tight end sets.

"Those first couple of days, the installs and everything, I was learning but I wasn't really confident," Engram said when asked to assess his progress. "I was thinking a lot, I was second guessing myself.

"But really digging in in the film room, correcting my mistakes and not letting those same mistakes happen again. That really boosts my confidence. So, when I know what I'm doing and I could play fast, that's the biggest leap I've taken during these OTAs."

For those concerned that Engram is nothing more than a glorified receiver who can't block, he welcomes and feeds off the criticism.

"That's one of, I guess, what people would call one of the downfalls of my game," he said, adding that he doesn't pay much attention to what people have to say about his blocking. "But I'm willing to show my worth in that aspect, and I think if I really become great in that aspect of the game, and be a force with that, I'll just be a better all-around player."

If he can become a better all-around player, expect the Giants offense to take a big leap forward this year.