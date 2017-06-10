Jameson Taillon Expected to Return to Pirates Monday After Cancer Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jameson Taillon is expected to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates rotation Monday, just over one month after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer May 8.

MLB.com's Adam Berry reported Taillon's return for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.

Taillon addressed the media about his impending return prior to the Pirates' game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, via Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

On May 6, the Pirates announced they had placed the right-hander on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 4) because of groin discomfort. Berry reported Taillon's pathology report came back positive for testicular cancer after he underwent surgery.

The 25-year-old's last start prior to going on the DL came on May 3. He's 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this season.