Jelena Ostapenko Defeats Simona Halep to Win French Open 2017 Women's Final

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jelena Ostapenko made a quick and dramatic turnaround to defeat Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2017 French Open championship Saturday.

After losing the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second set, Ostapenko put everything together. She closed the second set by winning six of the final seven games and won the last five games in the third set to capture her first singles title.

Here's what Ostapenko's championship point looked like, via Roland Garros:

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the French Open during the Open era.

Tennis reporter Carole Bouchard noted Ostapenko looked like she was just toying with Halep:

Coming off the high of her second-set win, Ostapenko appeared to give some of the momentum back to Halep, who won three of the first four games of the third set and began to look like the best player on the planet with the world No. 1 ranking on the line.

But Ostapenko responded. The Latvian sensation steamrolled her way through the next four games to take a 5-3 lead.

Ostapenko was playing the same way she'd played leading up to the final, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times offered this stat prior to Saturday's championship match:

In the final, Ostapenko hit 54 winners and had 54 unforced errors. Halep had just 10 unforced errors but was held to eight winners.

In one of the great coincidences in recent sports history, Rothenberg noted the connection between Ostapenko and 1997 French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten:

Tennis looks to be entering a new era, and it will need a fresh face. Serena Williams will certainly be a factor when she comes back next year following her pregnancy, but she will also turn 36 in September. Maria Sharapova is trying to repair her image after returning to the court in April following a 15-month suspension.

Angelique Kerber, who is ranked No. 1, is 29 years old and hasn't won a singles title in 2017.

Ostapenko was largely unknown and unheralded when the French Open started. She turned 20 on Thursday and dazzled with an incredible performance to win her first singles title.

It could be a message to the world that she's going to be a dominant force for years to come.