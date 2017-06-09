Zaza Pachulia Throws Punches at Iman Shumpert's Groin in Game 4 Scuffle

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia took a swipe at Iman Shumpert's groin during a heated scuffle in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night.

Following a scrum for a loose ball, Pachulia took exception to Shumpert's decision to stand over him and attempted to push him away before hitting him below the belt:

Pachulia and Shumpert were assessed matching technical fouls for their roles in the skirmish.

While Pachulia avoided harsh punishments Friday night, the league office is sure to review the play and determine whether additional disciplinary action is warranted.

Game 5 will tip off Monday night at Oracle Arena.