Fan Ejected for Confronting Matt Barnes in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One fan who likely paid good money to see Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena didn't get a chance to see the fourth quarter.

The fan was ejected in the third quarter, and Chris Mannix of The Vertical noted, "Fan seated courtside, by Warriors bench, has been popping up and getting close to Dubs players all game. Warriors just had enough, fan out."

Todd Leebow was visibly screaming at the Warriors huddle during a timeout, prompting the ejection, and ESPN.com said he "began jawing" with Matt Barnes.

"I thought he was jaw-jacking with Zaza and it was fake, man," David West said after the game, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. "That little motherf--ker ain't go do nothing in real life."

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

According to ESPN.com, Leebow often sits in courtside seats near LeBron James' friends and business partners and "was sitting with James' agent, Rich Paul, and business partner Maverick Carter" for Game 4. He is also the son of wealthy businessman Dennis Leebow, who was ejected in an Eastern Conference Finals contest last season.

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush reacted to the fan's decision:

The Cleveland crowd was otherwise raucous throughout Game 4 as its team poured in 86 points in the first half and continued its offensive domination into the second half of a 137-116 victory.