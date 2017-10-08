    Brandon Marshall Ruled Out with Ankle Injury vs. Chargers After Being Carted Off

    Alec Nathan
October 8, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants during warm ups before an NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and will not return, the team announced.

    Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported Marshall left the field on a cart.

    Marshall has battled various bumps and bruises over the past few seasons, but he's managed to stay on the field and play through injuries. 

    Now four appearances into his first season with the Giants following a tumultuous 2016 with the New York Jets, Marshall has posted an underwhelming 16 receptions for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

    If he's forced to miss snaps, the Giants will likely thrust Dwayne Harris or Roger Lewis into a more prominent role alongside Odell Beckham Jr. with Sterling Shepard also suffering an injury Sunday. Rookie tight end Evan Engram should also watch his target share balloon since he's displayed solid chemistry with quarterback Eli Manning this season. 

