Adam Thielen's Back Injury Diagnosed as Fractures; He Was in 'Incredible Pain'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen reportedly played the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with "slight fractures" in his back.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network passed along word of the injury Monday, noting Thielen, who was on the field for all but one snap, was in "incredible pain."

Thielen caught three passes for 28 yards as the Vikings' passing game struggled to get going against the Eagles defense. Case Keenum threw for 271 yards on 48 passes and had one touchdown and two interceptions. The quarterback also lost a fumble.

This was a disappointing end to a breakout campaign for Thielen, who caught 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season after tallying 69 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns in 2016.

Thielen's effort in the 38-7 defeat at Lincoln Financial Field is a testament to his durability, as he has not missed a game in his four years with the Vikings.