Report: Arik Armstead Expected to Have Surgery, Miss 4-6 Weeks with Hand Injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead is reportedly expected to miss at least a month of action after suffering a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Armstead "likely needs surgery" after undergoing an initial round of testing. The procedure would sideline him for four to six weeks.

The third-year defensive lineman appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, but he was bothered by injuries in 2016. Armstead was limited to eight total appearances last year after due to a shoulder injury.

He underwent surgery on a torn left labrum, but he was healthy in time for the start of the 49ers' offseason program.

Now six games into the 2017 campaign, Armstead has tallied 1.5 sacks and 16 combined tackles working alongside DeForest Buckner and rookie Solomon Thomas.

Elvis Dumervil and Aaron Lynch could be in line for bigger roles off the edge until Armstead returns.

