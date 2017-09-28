Adrian Peterson Knee Injury Reportedly a Little Tweak Suffered During Practice

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson "tweaked his knee a little" during practice on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Peterson missing Thursday's practice was due to a combination of his knee and it being a "veteran day" of rest.

Durability has been a concern for Peterson in recent seasons, and he is 32 years old at this point. He played just three games in 2016 because of injuries and one game in 2014 because of a suspension.

However, he impressed in 2015 with 1,485 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

That production hasn't carried over to 2017 with the Saints, as Peterson has rushed for 77 yards on 23 carries and made two receptions for four yards in three games.

Peterson has a Hall of Fame-worthy resume as the 2012 NFL MVP, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time member of the All-Pro first team, but the Saints have other options to carry the running load while he is out.

Mark Ingram tallied 1,043 rushing yards in 2016, and New Orleans drafted Alvin Kamara in the third round out of Tennessee for depth purposes. What's more, the passing attack featuring Drew Brees is annually one of the most potent in the league and can operate without Peterson.

While Peterson gives the Saints another option in the offense, he is not as integral as he was for the Minnesota Vikings in his prime, meaning the Saints can enjoy some offensive success even if he is forced to miss some time.