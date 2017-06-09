Tiger Woods Told Police He Was Taking Xanax During DUI Arrest

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

More information about Tiger Woods' DUI arrest has emerged, with the golf superstar telling one of the police officers he was taking Xanax.

Per the unredacted incident investigation report received by the Golf Channel, officer Christopher Fandry wrote he "asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,'" and Woods repeated he had taken the medication while doing the field sobriety test.

Woods was arrested and later released on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29 when he was found by officers asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

The 41-year-old said in a statement "alcohol was not involved" in the incident leading to his arrest.

The Golf Channel noted Woods didn't mention Xanax among the list of prescription medications he was taking after arriving at the testing facility.

Woods has not played in a tournament since February when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic prior to the second round. He had surgery on his back in April that is expected to keep him out of action for at least six months.