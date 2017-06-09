Michael Oher Deletes Instagram Post Appearing to Show Pills 'All for the Brain'

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher deleted an Instagram post Friday showing 10 pill bottles.

As seen in this screenshot from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ollie Connolly, Oher used the caption, "All for the brain smh," in the post:

Former offensive lineman Eugene Monroe reached out to Oher on Twitter after the photo was posted:

The 31-year-old Oher is set to enter his ninth NFL season.

After starting all 16 games for the Panthers in 2015, Oher appeared in just three last season due to concussion issues.

No recent update has been released regarding Oher's status, but as of March he was still in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Oher has not attended OTAs, and, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, it isn't yet known if he will be present at mandatory minicamp.

The veteran lineman could start at right tackle for Carolina in 2017 following the signing of Matt Kalil in free agency.

Oher has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Panthers during his career, winning one Super Bowl with the Ravens.